Media Consulting Group and League-M Europe Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Programmatic Excellence

NEW YORK and MUNICH, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Consulting Group (MCG), a global leader in programmatic supply management and optimization, today announced a strategic partnership with League-M Europe, Germany's premier independent digital media sales house. This collaboration combines MCG's cutting-edge technology with League-M's deep-rooted expertise in the German speaking and Europe-wide advertising landscape to deliver a new standard of performance for (local) brands and agencies.

The partnership is built on two strategic pillars designed to maximize value for the German and European market:

1. Expanding the MCG Supply Management

League-M will officially bring the "MCG Supply Management" to its extensive portfolio of global brands and agencies. This proprietary technology provides a performance-enhancing filter for programmatic buying, allowing brands to achieve superior efficiency, higher visibility, and transparent ROI. By integrating this, advertisers can now access sophisticated, data-driven optimization tools tailored specifically for the local market's unique requirements.

2. Programmatic Operations & Managed Services

Beyond technology, MCG will serve as the dedicated operations and optimization engine for League-M's programmatic offering. MCG's specialist team will manage the technical backend, ensuring that League-M's high-impact inventory—spanning Gaming, Entertainment, Sports, Video, Display, Audio and DOOH—is executed with world-class precision. This allows League-M to offer its clients a fully managed, "always-on" optimization service that reacts in real-time to market dynamics.

"League-M has built an incredible reputation as the gateway for global connecting brands with international publishers" said Nadav Dray, Co-Founder & CEO at MCG. "By pairing our optimization technology and operational expertise with their local sales power, all over Europe, we are providing agencies with a powerhouse solution that simplifies the programmatic ecosystem while driving tangible results."

"We are excited to integrate MCG's optimization layer into our offering," said Florian Lormes, Co-Founder & Managing Director at League-M. "This dual partnership allows us to focus on what we do best—connecting premium publishers with top-tier brands—while knowing the programmatic execution and performance optimization are powered by one of the best teams in the industry."

About Media Consulting Group

Media Consulting Group (MCG) is a programmatic specialist focused on supply-side management and performance optimization. Through its proprietary technology, MCG helps brands and agencies navigate the complex digital landscape to find high-quality, efficient inventory.

About League-M Europe

League-M is an independent Pan-European digital media sales house based in Germany. Representing premium global publishers, League-M provides advertisers access to exclusive audiences across gaming, sports, and lifestyle environments through direct and programmatic channels.

SOURCE Media Consulting Group