Media Consulting Group Appoints Donnie Williams as Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Industry veteran joins MCG to shape long-term strategy as the firm scales its buy side supply decisioning model with agencies, brands, and traders.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Consulting Group (MCG), a buy side focused media consulting and activation partner, today announced the appointment of Donnie Williams as Chief Strategy Officer. A respected leader at the intersection of media, technology, and advertising, Williams will help define MCG's long-term strategic direction as the firm scales its supply decisioning model with agencies, brands, and traders.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Williams will work alongside MCG's founders and leadership team to set the firm's strategic agenda, deepen its agency and holdco relationships, and sharpen how MCG positions itself as the eyes and ears of the buying side on the supply side. His remit spans commercial strategy, product positioning, and partnerships, with a focus on accelerating MCG's footprint across the U.S. and globally.

"Donnie has spent his career operating at the highest level of digital and programmatic strategy, and he understands what agencies and brands actually need on the buy side," said Daniel Elad, Co-Founder & CRO of MCG. "As we enter our next phase of growth, his perspective on where the market is heading, and how independent, buy side aligned firms can lead it, will be invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Williams joins MCG following a distinguished career in media, marketing, and technology. He most recently served as Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Lamark Media, where he oversaw integrated strategy, planning, performance marketing activation, business intelligence, and analytics. Prior to Lamark, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Horizon Media, where he led the agency's digital practice across programmatic, performance, content, and commerce, and led the launch of Night Market and Blue Hour Studios. Williams also brings perspective from board roles across several media and technology companies, giving him a broad view of how the buying ecosystem is evolving and where independent partners can create real value for the buy side.

"MCG is doing something I've wanted to see in this market for a long time," said Donnie Williams, Chief Strategy Officer at MCG. "They are buy side aligned, independent, and operate inside the existing pipes — DSPs, SSPs, and deal IDs — that agencies already use, so there is nothing to rip and replace. The combination of human strategy and agentic execution on the supply side is a meaningful step forward for how programmatic is run. I'm excited to help shape what comes next."

Williams' appointment comes as MCG continues to expand its work with leading holding companies and agencies, including WPP and dentsu, across categories such as CPG, retail, beauty, pharma, automotive, and political. MCG operates as a complementary layer to clients' existing DSPs and SSPs, sitting upstream of the bidder to shape and activate supply before it reaches the buy. The firm only generates revenue when it creates measurable value for the buy side.

About Media Consulting Group

Media Consulting Group brings a differentiated approach to supply activation, helping agencies access premium display, video, and streaming TV inventory with greater control and precision using their existing workflows. The firm focuses on enriching, shaping, and activating supply before it enters buying environments. Where applicable, AI driven and agentic capabilities, combined with human supervision, are used to complement decisioning and enhance outcomes. For agencies that choose to layer it in, MCG also provides measurement and attribution capabilities, with performance insights informing ongoing traffic refinement and dynamic prioritization while campaigns are live. For more information, visit wermcg.com.

SOURCE Media Consulting Group