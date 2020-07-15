Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute Launches AI Academy for Marketers with Dozens of On-Demand Courses

CLEVELAND, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute announced today the launch of AI Academy for Marketers , an online education platform that helps marketers understand, pilot and scale artificial intelligence.

AI Academy for Marketers is designed for marketing professionals and students at all levels, and largely caters to non-technical audiences, meaning registrants do not need backgrounds in analytics, data science or programming to understand and apply what they learn.

The Academy features deep-dive Certification Courses (3 - 5 hours each), along with dozens of Short Courses (30 - 60 minutes each) taught by leading AI and marketing experts. All available on-demand.

The courses are complemented by additional exclusive content, including: live monthly Ask Me Anything sessions with instructors, the Answering AI series of quick-take videos that provide simple answers to common AI questions, keynote presentations from the Marketing AI Conference (MAICON), and AI Tech Showcase product demos from leading AI-powered vendors.

New content will be regularly added to the platform, and all members get access to a private online community Slack group to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing with their peers.

"Our mission at Marketing AI Institute has always been to make AI approachable and actionable, and now we've made it accessible to marketers around the world through on-demand education," said Paul Roetzer, founder and CEO, Marketing AI Institute.

"These 25+ courses and certifications are just the beginning of what we hope will be a catalyst to broader understanding of AI within the industry, and a shared focus on making marketing more intelligent, and more human," Roetzer added.

Annual membership to the Academy is $999. Team licenses are available at $499 per member for groups of five or more, and discounts are offered for students, educators and non-profits.

Marketers can join today for unlimited, on-demand access to all the Academy content. Visit https://www.marketingacademy.ai to learn more.

About Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute

Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute is an online education and conference business that makes AI approachable and actionable to marketing leaders around the world. The Institute hosts the annual Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON) in Cleveland, Ohio, and runs the AI Academy for Marketers online education platform and community. Learn more at https://www.marketingAIinstitute.com/.

