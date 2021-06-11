Marketing Automation Software Category Market to reach 2.69 Billion by 2024 | SpendEdge

Frequently Asked Questions:



What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The Marketing Automation Software Category market is expected to have a CAGR of 9.82% during 2020-2024.

International Business Machines Corp., Adobe Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., SAS Institute Inc., HubSpot Inc., Act-On Software Inc., Infusion Software Inc., are some of the major market participants.

Subscription-based model, consumption-based model, and perpetual license model are the widely adopted pricing models in Marketing Automation Software Category Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

