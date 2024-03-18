Marketing Automation Software Market size to Grow by 11.98% from 2022 to 2027, Historical and current forecast analysis research report, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing automation software market size is set to grow by USD 2,707.36 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marketing Automation Software Market

Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,707.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Key Companies

The marketing automation software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Acoustic LP - The company offers marketing automation software, such as delivering personalized campaigns across digital channels with AI-powered marketing automation and visualizing and analyzing web and mobile interactions.

Act On Software Inc. - The company offers marketing automation software such as lead automation and lifecycle marketing automation tools.

GetResponse Sp zoo - The company offers marketing automation software to deliver personalized marketing experiences.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and end-user (small, medium enterprises, and large enterprises).

The market share growth in the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due to the benefits it offers such as it helps enterprises operate faster and more efficiently. The widespread use of the Internet and the advantages of scalability, lower costs, and ease of upgrading over conventional implementation procedures are key factors responsible for the rise in the adoption of this software. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive the segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market share growth during the forecast period. The market will expand in the regions due to the widespread adoption of advanced technology and mobile phones. Furthermore, spending by promoters to grow their client base and expanding penetration of cell phones and phone-based video and music real-time features is increasing the adoption of marketing automation software by companies. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Acoustic LP

Act On Software Inc.

ActiveCampaign LLC

Adobe Inc.

ClickDimensions LLC

EngageBay Inc.

GetResponse Sp zoo

HubSpot Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intuit Inc.

Lead Liaison LLC

Madgicx Ltd

MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd.

Net results

Ontraport

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Sendinblue SAS

SharpSpring Inc.

SimplyCast

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

he growing need for lead nurturing is a key driver shaping market growth.

Lead nurturing is the process of developing relationships with customers at every stage of the sales process. For increasing lead nurturing, showcasing, and outreach, groups need to team up on a few strategies. The lead nurturing feature in promoting automation programming helps organizations to focus more on sales and bring in new businesses and profits. This also helps to acquire new organizations and benefits. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The emergence of location-based marketing is a major trend in the market.

The high cost of marketing automation software is the major challenge restricting market growth.

Analyst Review

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing, marketing automation software has emerged as a pivotal tool for businesses across the spectrum, from large enterprises to smaller companies, seeking to streamline their operations and boost customer retention. This software revolutionizes the way marketing teams operate by automating routine tasks such as email marketing, lead management, campaign management, and sales automation.

With the rise of integrated software suites and cloud technologies, marketing automation has become an indispensable asset for maximizing ROI and driving consumer engagement campaigns. By leveraging artificial intelligence and data-driven promotion, businesses can enhance search engine optimization (SEO), increase organic visibility, and target specific demographics with precision in their social media marketing endeavors.

The Marketing Automation Software Market is witnessing a surge in demand, fueled by the growing need for lead generation, customer lifecycle marketing, and the automation of tedious activities. However, there exists a shortage of skilled individuals proficient in handling these tools effectively.

Digital marketing trends indicate a shift towards automated marketing tools that offer personalization services and ensure return on investment. Leading vendors such as Marketo, Salesforce Pardot, HubSpot, Adobe, and Oracle are at the forefront of this intense growth phase, continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

The advent of 5G network coverage and analytics capabilities further propels the market forward, enabling B2B marketing companies to deliver targeted campaigns with precision. Additionally, mobile-optimized marketing strategies capitalize on the widespread smartphone adoption and mobile subscription rates.

In the United States internet advertising and marketing market and globally, there's a notable increase in automation adoption, indicating a paradigm shift towards digitization. This trend is evident across various sectors, including media and entertainment, where over-the-top (OTT) video and virtual reality (VR) are reshaping online advertising.

As businesses navigate through a rapidly changing economic scenario, marketing automation solutions offer a beacon of hope, empowering them to stay ahead of the curve. With the right tools and strategies in place, companies can capitalize on consumer demand, drive advertising revenues, and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Market Overview

The Marketing Automation Software Market is witnessing robust growth driven by the increasing demand for digital marketing software to streamline email marketing, CRM, and lead management processes. Companies are prioritizing customer retention through sophisticated sales automation tools and campaign management solutions. This surge is further fueled by the necessity for efficient social media marketing and content marketing strategies. The market is responding with innovative solutions that integrate these functionalities seamlessly, offering comprehensive marketing automation platforms. Businesses are recognizing the value of centralized systems that enable campaign management, lead nurturing, and customer relationship management. As organizations strive for more targeted and personalized marketing efforts, the importance of marketing automation software continues to grow exponentially.

