Marketing-Communications Agency CCOMGROUP Names Sandra Pastrana President

After a multi-year tenure with the firm, Pastrana moves into Executive Leadership Team role

MIAMI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCOMGROUP Co-Chairmen Manny Machado and Luis Gonzalez-Esteves announce the promotion of Sandra Pastrana, established advertising and communications professional with award-winning results, to President, effective immediately. In this role, Pastrana will help evolve the business in its creative and strategic capabilities, while enhancing CCOMGROUP's future-facing vision.

Sandra Pastrana, Luis Gonzalez-Esteves and Manny Machado

Pastrana has a long tenure with the agency, serving most recently as Senior Vice President/Client Services, while leading the firm's robust energy and technology practice. She has overseen highly recognized CCOMGROUP work, such as the 2023 Florida Power & Light (FPL) campaign, More than Names, among many others. When speaking of the award-winning work brought to life, Pastrana touts the multidisciplinary agency team, "Our collaborative departments enable us to join diverse skill sets under one umbrella to develop innovative campaigns with groundbreaking results."

In a recent joint statement, Machado and Gonzalez-Esteves highlight their excitement in having Pastrana in the role: "Sandra's rich experience in the marketing-communications arena makes her uniquely qualified for this new role within the firm. Her mindful and effective stewardship of our client partners speaks for itself. We are certain that her leadership, coupled with the dedication of all our associates will propel us to even higher levels of success."

As President, Pastrana will be responsible for CCOMGROUP's strategic direction, operations and management of the varied agency departments, from Creative, to Media to Public Relations.

ABOUT CCOMGROUP: Founded in 2001, CCOMGROUP is a minority-owned, full-service marketing-communications, advertising, public relations firm situated in Miami. At CCOMGROUP, the associates believe cultures are born via conversations and brands that win understand how to belong in the conversation. The team is culturally fluent, speaking to culture from the inside, not from the outside. Visit CCOMGROUP's website, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

