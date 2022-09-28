Marketing Consulting Market 2026, Witnesses Emergence of Bain and Co. Inc. and BearingPoint Holding BV as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

Sep 28, 2022, 04:24 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the marketing consulting market, operating in the industrial industry. The latest report on the marketing consulting market, 2021-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 3.83 billion, at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP are among some of the major market participants.
The rising need for improved customer digital experience has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased risks related to data security and privacy might hamper the market growth. Download Free Sample Report.
Based on geographic segmentation, 35% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, MMICS led the growth in the service segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
- Service
- MMICS
- SDCS
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The marketing consulting market report covers the following areas:
- Marketing Consulting Market Size
- Marketing Consulting Market Trends
- Marketing Consulting Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the marketing consulting firms providing custom-made solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the Marketing Consulting Market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist marketing consulting market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the marketing consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the marketing consulting market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the marketing consulting market, vendors
|
Marketing Consulting Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$3.83 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- MMICS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- SDCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bain and Co. Inc.
- BearingPoint Holding BV
- Boston Consulting Group Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Elixirr International plc
- Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
- KPMG International Cooperative
- McKinsey and Co.
- Nielsen Holdings PLC
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
