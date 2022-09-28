Marketing Consulting Market 2026, Witnesses Emergence of Bain and Co. Inc. and BearingPoint Holding BV as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the marketing consulting market, operating in the industrial industry. The latest report on the marketing consulting market, 2021-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 3.83 billion, at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marketing Consulting Market (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP are among some of the major market participants.

The rising need for improved customer digital experience has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased risks related to data security and privacy might hamper the market growth. Download Free Sample Report.

Marketing Consulting Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 35% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, MMICS led the growth in the service segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Service

MMICS



SDCS



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Marketing Consulting Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The marketing consulting market report covers the following areas:

Marketing Consulting Market Size

Marketing Consulting Market Trends

Marketing Consulting Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the marketing consulting firms providing custom-made solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the Marketing Consulting Market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Marketing Consulting Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist marketing consulting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marketing consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marketing consulting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the marketing consulting market, vendors

Related Reports

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market share are expected to increase by USD 5.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%.

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan by Type and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The testing, inspection, and certification market share in Japan is expected to increase by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94%.

Marketing Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

MMICS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

SDCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bain and Co. Inc.

BearingPoint Holding BV

Boston Consulting Group Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Elixirr International plc

Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

KPMG International Cooperative

McKinsey and Co.

Nielsen Holdings PLC

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio