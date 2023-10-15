Marketing Consulting Market to increase by USD 41.56 billion from 2023 to 2027, Subscription-based consulting models gaining traction boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing consulting market size is expected to grow by USD 41.56 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by service (marketing strategy market development and implementation consulting services, sales management and development consulting services, and others), application (automotive, chemicals, machine industry, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Subscription-based consulting models gaining traction boosts the market growth. There is an increasing adoption of subscription-based models by marketing consultants where customers pay a frequent fee for ongoing advice and support, thereby maintaining long-term relationships. As a result, several consumers utilizing the subscription model often benefit from priority service, which can contain quicker response times and reliable attention from consultants. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the marketing consulting market: Accenture Plc, Alvarez and Marsal Holdings LLC, Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Cedar Management Consulting International LLC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst and Young Global Ltd., INNOPAY B.V., KPMG International Ltd., L.E.K. Consulting LLC, McKinsey and Co., Nextcontinent, OC and C Strategy Consultants, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, RGA Media Group Inc., The Nielsen Co. US LLC, The North Highland Co., YCP Solidiance, and ZS Associates Inc.
  • Marketing Consulting Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 4.35% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • Changing the selection process of consulting firms is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

Challenges

  • Unpredictability in the marketplace is a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample 

Key Segments:

  • The market share growth by the marketing consulting services segment is significant during the forecast period. The main services offered by marketing consulting services comprise advice and guidance related to marketing strategies. In addition, it also contains planning and organization, competitive analysis, customer analysis, marketing audits, and market assessments. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the marekt growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Related Reports:

The strategy consulting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.63% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 70.08 billion.

The instrumentation services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,569.3 million

Marketing Consulting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 41.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.35

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alvarez and Marsal Holdings LLC, Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Cedar Management Consulting International LLC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst and Young Global Ltd., INNOPAY B.V., KPMG International Ltd., L.E.K. Consulting LLC, McKinsey and Co., Nextcontinent, OC and C Strategy Consultants, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, RGA Media Group Inc., The Nielsen Co. US LLC, The North Highland Co., YCP Solidiance, and ZS Associates Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

