Marketing Consulting Market to increase by USD 41.56 billion from 2023 to 2027, Subscription-based consulting models gaining traction boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing consulting market size is expected to grow by USD 41.56 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by service (marketing strategy market development and implementation consulting services, sales management and development consulting services, and others), application (automotive, chemicals, machine industry, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Subscription-based consulting models gaining traction boosts the market growth. There is an increasing adoption of subscription-based models by marketing consultants where customers pay a frequent fee for ongoing advice and support, thereby maintaining long-term relationships. As a result, several consumers utilizing the subscription model often benefit from priority service, which can contain quicker response times and reliable attention from consultants. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the marketing consulting market: Accenture Plc, Alvarez and Marsal Holdings LLC, Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Cedar Management Consulting International LLC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst and Young Global Ltd., INNOPAY B.V., KPMG International Ltd., L.E.K. Consulting LLC, McKinsey and Co., Nextcontinent, OC and C Strategy Consultants, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, RGA Media Group Inc., The Nielsen Co. US LLC, The North Highland Co., YCP Solidiance, and ZS Associates Inc.

Marketing Consulting Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.35% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Changing the selection process of consulting firms is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Unpredictability in the marketplace is a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments:

The market share growth by the marketing consulting services segment is significant during the forecast period. The main services offered by marketing consulting services comprise advice and guidance related to marketing strategies. In addition, it also contains planning and organization, competitive analysis, customer analysis, marketing audits, and market assessments. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the marekt growth during the forecast period.

Marketing Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alvarez and Marsal Holdings LLC, Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Cedar Management Consulting International LLC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst and Young Global Ltd., INNOPAY B.V., KPMG International Ltd., L.E.K. Consulting LLC, McKinsey and Co., Nextcontinent, OC and C Strategy Consultants, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, RGA Media Group Inc., The Nielsen Co. US LLC, The North Highland Co., YCP Solidiance, and ZS Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

