Marketing Consulting Market to Record 3.07% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by the Rising need for Improved Customer Digital Experience - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing consulting market size is expected to grow by USD 3.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. The key factor driving growth in the marketing consulting market is the rising need for improved customer digital experience. With the increase in market competition, marketing consulting firms are under constant pressure to deliver services as per the changing demand from clients and at affordable prices, which has encouraged organizations to improve the efficiency of their marketing campaigns and operations by providing information to the target audience. Marketing automation software analyzes organization-wide marketing data based on facts and offers statistical alerts for companies to make investment-related decisions for marketing. It has become essential for organizations to effectively manage the customers' digital experience to retain the existing customers and attract new ones. In addition, customers are doing thorough secondary research on domains on the latest technology updates and reviews before making any purchase decisions in the company. Thus, there is a need for marketing consulting firms to provide customers with a sophisticated digital experience

Marketing Consulting Market: Segmentation Analysis

The report extensively covers marketing consulting market segmentation by service (MMICS, SDCS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)

Service Landscape

The marketing consulting market share growth by the MMICS segment will be significant for revenue generation during the forecast period.

Geography Landscape

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for marketing consulting in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South American regions. The emergence of digital consulting in the marketing consulting market and the rise of globalization will facilitate the marketing consulting market growth in North America over the forecast period

Marketing Consulting Market: Vendor Analysis

The marketing consulting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The marketing consulting market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP among others.

Marketing Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

MMICS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

SDCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bain and Co. Inc.

BearingPoint Holding BV

Boston Consulting Group Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Elixirr International plc

Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

KPMG International Cooperative

McKinsey and Co.

Nielsen Holdings PLC

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

