Marketing Consulting Market to Record 3.07% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by the Rising need for Improved Customer Digital Experience - Technavio

Sep 01, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing consulting market size is expected to grow by USD 3.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. The key factor driving growth in the marketing consulting market is the rising need for improved customer digital experience. With the increase in market competition, marketing consulting firms are under constant pressure to deliver services as per the changing demand from clients and at affordable prices, which has encouraged organizations to improve the efficiency of their marketing campaigns and operations by providing information to the target audience. Marketing automation software analyzes organization-wide marketing data based on facts and offers statistical alerts for companies to make investment-related decisions for marketing. It has become essential for organizations to effectively manage the customers' digital experience to retain the existing customers and attract new ones. In addition, customers are doing thorough secondary research on domains on the latest technology updates and reviews before making any purchase decisions in the company. Thus, there is a need for marketing consulting firms to provide customers with a sophisticated digital experience - To know about other drivers along with the challenges: Request a Free Sample Report
The report extensively covers marketing consulting market segmentation by service (MMICS, SDCS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)
Service Landscape
- The marketing consulting market share growth by the MMICS segment will be significant for revenue generation during the forecast period.
Geography Landscape
- 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for marketing consulting in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South American regions. The emergence of digital consulting in the marketing consulting market and the rise of globalization will facilitate the marketing consulting market growth in North America over the forecast period
The marketing consulting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The marketing consulting market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP among others.
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
The competitive scenario provided in the Marketing Consulting Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Marketing Consulting Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
- The strategy consulting market share should rise by USD 57.76 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.40%.
- The industrial automation services market size is expected to reach a value of USD 45.32 billion, at a CAGR of 15.40%, during 2021-2025.
|
Marketing Consulting Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 3.83 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- MMICS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- SDCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bain and Co. Inc.
- BearingPoint Holding BV
- Boston Consulting Group Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Elixirr International plc
- Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
- KPMG International Cooperative
- McKinsey and Co.
- Nielsen Holdings PLC
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research Methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
