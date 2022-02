Marketing Consulting Procurement Category Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.27% by 2026, SpendEdge Reports

Learn about crucial advisory and intelligence that can assist buyers in identifying and shortlisting the most suitable suppliers for their dairy product requirements. Some of the leading Marketing Consulting suppliers profiled extensively in this report are Nielsen Holdings Plc, WPP Plc, and IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Marketing Consulting Procurement: Pricing Insights

It is crucial to keep track of current and future Marketing Consulting price trends to completely optimize the value of the purchase, both from current cash outflow as well as overall cost and benefit perspective. The Marketing Consulting report expects a change of 2%-4% during the forecast period. Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by constant monitoring of price influencing factors described in the report.

Pricing insights presented in this report cover pricing benchmarks and the trends and strategies that can help optimize cost savings.

Marketing Consulting Sourcing and Procurement Market Report Key Details:

Report Specs Details Spend growth (CAGR) 4.27% Incremental spend USD 21.54 Billion Pricing growth outlook 2%-4% Pricing models Time-based pricing model, and Value-based pricing model Supplier selection

scope Talent pool, Execution excellence, Technological capabilities, and

Regulatory compliance. Market dynamics Regional category spend in terms of percentage with respect to

North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa

and APAC and global category spend and CAGR in terms of percentage

over a span of 5 years.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Marketing Consulting Sourcing and Procurement Market Report?

Detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the Marketing Consulting procurement and sourcing market.

Precise estimation of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for Marketing Consulting requirements.

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in vendor behavior.

Analysis into various supplier selection criteria, RFX questions, supplier evaluation metrics, and the service level agreements.

Insight into the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and an analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost.

Comprehensive details about each pricing model and the pros and cons attached to every pricing model prevalent in the market.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

