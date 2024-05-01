Marketing Doctor Selected as Media Agency of Record for Papa Gino's Pizzeria and D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Doctor, Inc. , an independent, woman-owned, full-service paid media agency, was selected as media agency of record for Papa Gino's Pizzeria and D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches , following a competitive agency review led by Mercer Island Group .

Marketing Doctor kicked off the start of a new partnership with Papa Gino's Pizzeria & D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches at their Dedham, MA headquarters in April 2024.

Papa Gino's Pizzeria and D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, both owned by New England Authentic Eats, LLC, are iconic New England brands synonymous with quality, taste, and customer satisfaction. This strategic partnership with Marketing Doctor is poised to elevate their market presence, boost sales, and enhance customer experience, all while upholding the legacies of both brands.

Marketing Doctor, headquartered in Northampton, Massachusetts, is excited to cook up new paid media strategies for both brands.

"As soon as we met the Papa Gino's and D'Angelo team, we felt a shared excitement for the future of these brands," said Janet Casey, Marketing Doctor's CEO and Founder. "Our team members were raised going to Papa Gino's and D'Angelo and that brand loyalty is true to this very day. We're constantly evaluating the performance metrics and short- vs. long-term goals, often while having a team lunch from the D'Angelo next door!"

Marketing Doctor was awarded the business as a result of its integrated, omnichannel paid media capabilities, driven by research, data strategy, and performance as well as their contagious enthusiasm for both brands. The agency's philosophy is to always exceed expectations and this commitment was cited as a core decision-making factor.

"Marketing Doctor exceeded expectations at every stage of the agency review and set a great tone for how our partnership would go," said Rachel Stephens, CMO of Papa Gino's/D'Angelo. "They showed up overprepared and deeply knowledgeable about specific brand and business needs, ready to help us grow and deliver excellent guest experiences while protecting the legacies of our brands."

New England Authentic Eats partnered with agency search consultancy, Mercer Island Group, to find its new agency partner.

"We're thrilled about the perfect blend of expertise Marketing Doctor brings to the Papa Gino's/D'Angelo rich legacy in New England," said Robin Boehler, Partner at Mercer Island Group. "Marketing Doctor brings just the right mix of creativity, data insights, and strategic prowess in media to elevate the brands and the business."

The new partnership began April 2024 and is already showing results. "I am impressed with how they use data to drive media strategy. Within a week, Marketing Doctor has already improved our advertising efficiencies by +13% for both brands," said Stephens. "We know we chose the right media partner."

About Marketing Doctor, Inc.

Marketing Doctor is a woman-owned, full-service paid media agency dedicated to exceeding expectations. Integrating data, AI, and measurement methodologies, Marketing Doctor delivers strategic regional, national, and global paid media campaigns across traditional, digital, paid social, and emerging media channels, including programmatic, connected television (CTV), and streaming platforms. Founded in 2003, Marketing Doctor has grown exponentially since then. The agency has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for a rare, five consecutive years as well as the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list in 2024. They have also earned global and national marketing industry awards from Adweek and Ad Age, including Fastest-Growing Agencies Globally and Best Place to Work.

About Papa Gino's Pizzeria

Papa Gino's Pizzeria is a regional pizza chain and family favorite primarily located in New England, USA. It is known for its delicious pizza, offering a variety of traditional and specialty pizzas. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts, Papa Gino's has continued to prove their dedication to quality ingredients and authentic pizza-making techniques for over 70 years. Papa Gino's Pizzeria operates nearly 80 restaurants in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

About D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches , founded in 1967 and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts, is a chain that specializes in flavorful, made-to-order sandwiches using high-quality ingredients. D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches operates over 80 locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. D'Angelo is known for their diverse menu with the freshest ingredients and grilled favorites, including the iconic Number 9® and the Thanksgiving Toasted.

About Mercer Island Group

Mercer Island Group , established in 1990 and based in Mercer Island, Washington, helps marketers and their agencies succeed. The firm is one of America's leading agency search consultancies, helping clients find the right agency partners that can drive mutual success.

