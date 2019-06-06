Marketing EDGE Announces 2019 EDGE Awards Honorees

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing EDGE, the leading national nonprofit with a proven track record of affecting the lives of thousands of students and shaping the next generation of the marketing industry as diverse, inclusive, and highly skilled, today honored the honorees of its 2019 EDGE Awards.

The 2019 EDGE Awards was hosted on June 3rd at the elegant Pier Sixty in Manhattan's Chelsea Piers. Emceed by Sprinklr President Carlos Dominguez, the EDGE Awards has become known as the "Academy Awards" of marketing, paying tribute to the best-of-the-best in the marketing field. Each honoree exemplifies outstanding leadership, innovation, creativity and a commitment to giving back through supporting marketing education.

This year's honorees included (in order of presentation):

Financial Innovator Award, Presented by Worldata: Michael Loeb , Founder and CEO, Loeb.NYC

Corporate Disruptor Award: LiveIntent

Education Award: Stern School of Business, New York University , accepted by Tulin Erdem , Ph.D. and Russ Winer , Ph.D.

Stern , accepted by , Ph.D. and , Ph.D. Rising Stars Awards: Anneka Gupta , President, LiveRamp; Kelsey Kates , Head of Analytical Academy, Google; John Kelly , Senior Director, NikePlus Member Benefits; Mykela Krieg , Vice President, TCM Creative; Sharifah Niles-Lane , Vice President Digital Marketing and Social Media, Eastern Bank; Vincent Pietrafesa , Director of Business Development, Stirista

Corporate Heritage Award, Presented by Epsilon: NBCUniversal

This year's roster of presenters included distinguished business executives, academic leaders and Marketing EDGE alumni, including:

Terri L. Bartlett , President, Marketing EDGE

President, Marketing EDGE Drew May , Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Acxiom, and incoming Marketing EDGE Chair

Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Acxiom, and incoming Marketing EDGE Chair Stacey Hawes , President, Data Practice, Epsilon

President, Data Practice, Epsilon Charles Mast , President, Mast Circulation Group

President, Mast Circulation Group Paulette Oliva , formerly Executive Vice President, MeritDirect

formerly Executive Vice President, MeritDirect Matt Rizzetta , Chief Executive Officer, North 6 th Agency (N6A)

Chief Executive Officer, North 6 Agency (N6A) Lizbielka Rosario, E-Commerce Content Operations Associate, Unilever

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and support of everyone in the Marketing EDGE community, particularly our corporate sponsors, board members, academic partners and students," said Terri L. Bartlett, President of Marketing EDGE. "This has been a transformational year for Marketing EDGE. The energy, spirit and enthusiasm on display at this year's EDGE Awards continues to inspire us in our mission to shape the future of marketing by connecting students, academics and professionals in the field of marketing."

This announcement continues to build on the momentum that Marketing EDGE has received thus far in 2019. Most recently, the organization announced a stellar roster of new officers and trustees for its latest fiscal year. For more information on Marketing EDGE, visit www.marketingEDGE.org and for details on the EDGE Awards, visit www.EDGEAwards.org.

ABOUT MARKETING EDGE

Marketing EDGE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is shaping the future of marketing by connecting students, academics and professionals to the resources and relationships they need to continue to see, move and stay ahead. Empowering skill-ready, responsive and responsible marketing leaders for more than 50 years, Marketing EDGE expands access to leading research, resources and events, fosters deep personal connections and diverse ideas, and provides real-time insights for real-world impact. For more information, visit www.marketingEDGE.org.

