Marketing EDGE Hosts Third Annual EDGE Awards to Recognize Industry's Top Talent

In its third year, the fundraising event recognizes a full complement of industry leaders including this year's Rising Stars, EDGE Awards honorees and other outstanding leaders in the marketing field who exemplify leadership, innovation, creativity and a commitment to giving back through supporting marketing education.

The EDGE Awards gathers more than 500 marketing leaders and students to celebrate excellence in marketing leadership and the added signature element of giving back to support next generations of leaders. The event provides networking opportunities among the industry elite, and supports Marketing EDGE's mission to educate, develop, grow and employ college students in the field of marketing. Proceeds from the EDGE Awards benefit this mission.

Presented at the event will be the 11th Annual Rising Stars Awards, which recognize six young marketing professionals from across the country for their individual achievements in data and digital marketing.

Nominated by their colleagues and selected by a Marketing EDGE awards committee, the 2018 Rising Stars are:

Also recognized are the EDGE Awards honorees, which include top organizations and marketing leaders who have advanced marketing's leading "edge" while championing professional development, mentoring and education:

For more event information and a list of our sponsors, please visit www.EDGEAwards.org. Companies wishing to serve as underwriters or sponsors, or to gain visibility in the award program, please contact Amy Sigona at ASigona@marketingEDGE.org.

ABOUT MARKETING EDGE

Marketing EDGE is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that's shaping the future of marketing by connecting students, academics and professionals to the resources and relationships they need to see, move and stay ahead. Empowering agile, responsible and skillful marketing leaders for more than 50 years, Marketing EDGE expands access to leading research, resources and events, fosters deep personal connections and diverse ideas, and provides real-time insights for real-world impact. To learn more, visit, marketingEDGE.org.

