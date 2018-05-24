Marketing Edge Names New Officers And Four New Trustees In Preparation For Upcoming School Year

"The heartbeat of Marketing EDGE is its Board of Trustees, made up of corporate and academic professionals. It's their time, deep industry experience, and overall support that strategically defines the organization and helps further and fund our mission," said president, Terri L. Bartlett. "Standing on the shoulders of our previous Board, we are very happy to introduce new leadership, including officers and trustees. We're confident that their unique perspective, level of expertise, and commitment to Marketing EDGE will help propel our community as we look to enrich and expand the pipeline of talent in the years ahead."

Marketing EDGE's Trustee on-boarding is now a year-round process, and new Officers and Trustees for 2018 include:

2018 Officers

Chair: George Thacker , former CMO of Nestle Infant Nutrition/ Gerber Life

Immediate Past Chair: Gretchen Littlefield, President of Infogroup Media Solutions

Vice Chair and Treasurer: Charlie Swift, Managing Partner Practice at Bridge22

Vice Chair / DMA: Tom Benton, President of DMA

Assistant Treasurer: Allison Porter, Co-Founder and President of Avalon Consulting

Secretary: Liz Kislik, President of Liz Kislik Associates

President: Terri L. Bartlett, Marketing EDGE

2018 Corporate and Academic Leaders

Teresa Cook , Vice President Global Technology Services Portfolio Marketing of IBM

Matt Rizzetta, CEO of North 6th Agency (N6A)

Jay Schwedelson, President and CEO of Worlddata

Carol Scovotti, Ph.D., Professor of Marketing at University of Wisconsin, Whitewater

Leaving the Board following their terms of service, include:

Christine Aguilera , CFO of International Cruise and Excursions, Inc.

Michael Becker, Founder and Managing Partner of Identity Praxis

Hal Brierley, Founder of Brierley + Partners, among other organizations

Tim Carr, Chief Lifter at LIFT Agency

Dhruv Grewal, Ph.D., Professor of Marketing at Babson College

David Niles, President of SSA & Company & Partner G100 Companies

"As we look at the list of new officers and departing trustees, it's impossible to imagine how we could have made such progress without their deep commitment and endless contributions these past few years," said Gretchen Littlefield, outgoing Marketing EDGE Chair. "Our progress would have not been made possible without them."

There are 28 additional board members and trustees that make up this year's roster. Full biographies of leaders can be found at: https://www.marketingedge.org/about-us/board-of-trustees.

About Marketing EDGE

Marketing EDGE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is shaping the future of marketing by connecting students, academics and professionals to the resources and relationships they need to continue to see, move and stay ahead. Empowering skill-ready, responsive and responsible marketing leaders for more than 50 years, Marketing EDGE expands access to leading research, resources and events, fosters deep personal connections and diverse ideas, and provides real-time insights for real-world impact. For more information, visit www.marketingEDGE.org.

