Marketing Evolution Announces New Investment Led by Insight Partners to Power AI-Ready Marketing Data for the Agentic Era

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Evolution, a pioneer in marketing analytics, today announced new funding led by existing backer Insight Partners, a global software investor. The investment will accelerate product innovation and go-to-market expansion for its AI-ready data infrastructure — purpose-built to unify, govern, and activate enterprise marketing data across AI-driven and agentic systems.

The funding fuels Marketing Evolution's transformation from analytics leader to trailblazer in AI-ready marketing data infrastructure. Building on its domain-specific heritage and generative-AI foundation, the company is helping enterprises move beyond legacy measurement into an agentic future.

"We're solving the most critical barrier in marketing's AI transformation — building adaptable, reliable data infrastructure," said Stephen Williams, CEO of Marketing Evolution. "This investment moves us beyond measurement to an always-on learning system, providing the data backbone and connective tissue that operationalize AI across the marketing ecosystem."

With this investment, Rajiv Gihwala, Principal at Insight Partners, will join George Mathew, AI leader and Managing Director at Insight Partners, on Marketing Evolution's Board of Directors. The company also counts Andy Frawley, CEO of Data Axle and former CEO of Epsilon; Lindsay Luger, Founding Partner of EIP; and Brett Marchand, CEO of Plus Company, among its board members.

"We're in the early stages of a generational platform shift as AI-native companies help redefine how industries operate," said Mathew. "Marketing Evolution is building foundational data infrastructure for the future of marketing analytics, and we believe they are well-positioned to lead in this emerging space."

Founded in 2000, Marketing Evolution has long focused on driving marketing ROI through smarter data science. In response to customer demand, the company built the infrastructure to ingest, augment, and unify fragmented marketing data into reliable, analytics-ready intelligence. That foundation powers its domain-specific analytics suite — now centralized as Mevo — enabling customers to achieve an average 35% increase in marketing ROI.

In Q1 2026, Marketing Evolution will expand this foundation with the launch of a next-generation enterprise data platform, designed to help brands unify and activate AI-ready marketing data across their ecosystem.

Mevo serves as the decision-ready intelligence layer for modern marketing organizations. Built on a marketing-specific data model (ontology), it transforms fragmented inputs into a unified, continuously learning system that delivers explainable intelligence in real time.

Mevo enables:

Unified data structure across sources, audiences, channels, and outcomes

Continuous learning to reconstruct journeys, generate synthetic data, and power predictive and generative AI

Real-time decisioning through a conversational interface for simulation, forecasting, and recommendations

This investment marks the next phase in Marketing Evolution's mission: building adaptive marketing systems that learn, explain, and optimize continuously. The forthcoming data platform will advance that vision, enabling enterprises to own and compound the value of their intelligence.

About Marketing Evolution

Built by marketers for marketers, Mevo is the AI operating platform for modern marketing. Mevo transforms fragmented data into real-time intelligence that powers decisions and optimizes ROI.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey—from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

SOURCE Marketing Evolution