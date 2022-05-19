Marketing Expert Tyler DeWitt Joins DigiMarCon Roster of Global Speakers and Instructors

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler DeWitt, founder of DeWitt's Media, Inc. is proud to announce he is joining the DigiMarCon Speakers Bureau.

DigiMarCon Tyler DeWitt

DigiMarCon is the world's largest marketing conference, with events in 40 cities across 18 countries and seven virtual conferences each year. DigiMarCon speakers and instructors are among the foremost thought leaders and innovators in the world of digital marketing. The conference has hosted speakers from Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Zoho, PayPal, Cisco, IBM, Hewlett Packard, HubSpot, Adobe, and numerous other well-known brands. DigiMarCon attendees include brands such as Lyft, McDonald's, LinkedIn, Harley Davidson, Walmart, Airbnb, Ikea, and others.

Tyler's track record as a digital marketing professional makes him a clear choice for the DigiMarCon Speakers Bureau. The conference carefully selects speakers based on their industry experience, and Tyler has demonstrated tremendous skill as a digital marketer over his 20 years in the industry. He has worked with leading brands in numerous industries, and he has helped many companies scale out their sales successfully. When Tyler was just 24 years old, he was a super affiliate producing six figures a month in income through partner programs.

Tyler will be speaking on pay-per-click, search engine optimization, and storytelling for DigiMarCon masterclasses nationally and globally. The masterclasses are designed for high level CEO's, CMO's, VP's, Directors, and any digital marketer that is looking to learn from the best.

Tyler will be speaking in many cities throughout 2022, and his companies will be exhibiting at DigiMarCon events. Tyler will also be helping DigiMarCon run their video podcast. Through this partnership with DigiMarCon, Tyler DeWitt hopes to give marketing professionals valuable insights that can help them improve their marketing efforts and increase sales for their businesses.

Media Contact: Tyler DeWitt | [email protected]

Online BIO: https://www.dewittsmedia.com/tyler-dewitt/

Home Page: https://www.dewittsmedia.com

