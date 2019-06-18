Marketing IMPACT Council™ and Rose Group Int'l™ Announce Partnership to Guide Leaders and Their Teams in Maximizing the Strategic Positioning and Impact of Their Organization and Brand

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing IMPACT Council (www.mktgimpactcouncil.com), a division of Greco Enterprises, LLC and Rose Group Int'l (RGI) (www.rosegroupintl.com) will partner to help C-suite leaders and their teams apply a new model of change leadership to the Council's "Big M" Marketing™ approach. The partnership was announced at the C-Suite Network™ Capital Summit in San Francisco.

Members of the Marketing IMPACT Council seeking to understand and adapt to the rapidly changing marketing environment will have access to special applications of RGI's highly acclaimed, proprietary iX Leadership™ program, designed exclusively for the Council. "Together with the Council, we will revolutionize the lens through which business leaders recognize and solve problems and manage change," said Dr. Rachel MK Headley, CEO at RGI.

"The Marketing IMPACT Council brings together all leaders, including CEOs, COOs, CMOs, CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, and all other stakeholders to maximize the overall impact of marketing initiatives – along with a trademarked approach we call 'Big M' Marketing," said John Greco, Founder and Chairman of the Marketing IMPACT Council. "We are delighted to be partnering with RGI and offering the iX Leadership program to our members. The essence of the iX Leadership™ program is perfectly in sync with what we at Greco Enterprises have been promoting for years and most recently in the Council through our "Big M" VALUE Equation ™, which addresses all aspects of an organization's Vision; Alignment, Leadership, Understanding and Execution," said Greco.

RGI's clients who join the Council will have access to all Council benefits – unique content, education/professional development opportunities, certification/accreditation, events, and an array of other member benefits, including those available through the Council's partnership with C-Suite Network. "As cofounder of the Council and as an RGI advisory board member, I am delighted to see this partnership come together," said Carol Greco, President and COO of Greco Enterprises.

About the Marketing IMPACT Council

The Marketing IMPACT Council fills critical gaps and provides the opportunity, forum, and structure for executives and their teams to "connect the dots," break down silos, and better understand, leverage, and maximize the impact of the continuously evolving and expanding suite of marketing resources in the overall strategic positioning of their for-profit and nonprofit organizations. It is a new model of engagement with a focus on "Big M" Marketing™. "Big M" Marketing involves everyone in the C-suite and other positions who are significant stakeholders in their organization's marketing processes. It covers everything from the highest level of business strategy to all aspects of execution. It is channel agnostic, technology neutral, and data driven.

About John Greco

John Greco is Cofounder, Chairman and CEO of Greco Enterprises, LLC, which includes Greco Associates (GA) and the Marketing IMPACT Council. GA is a strategic business advisor and an integrated solutions provider. He was previously CEO of the Direct Marketing Association (DMA) and the Yellow Pages Publishers (now Local Search) Association. He also led AT&T Bell Laboratories' Consumer Lab/Marketing Sciences Center of Excellence and held various other executive positions at AT&T, RR Donnelley, and RCA. John served on the boards of the Ad Council, Advertising Week, ProLiteracy Worldwide, Literacy Volunteers of America, Alliance for Learning, and Interclass. John also served on the Council of Better Business Bureaus' National Advertising Review Council (NARC) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Association Committee of 100 and many other boards and advisory boards. He has an MBA from Columbia University and a BSEE from Monmouth University.

About Carol Greco

Carol Greco sits on the board of advisors of RGI and is Cofounder, President, and COO of Greco Enterprises, LLC, Cofounder of the Marketing IMPACT Council, and Founder and CEO of WeCare4™, a community of caregivers for the aging. Previously, she was Founder and CEO of Family Care Necessities, an innovative childcare and eldercare placement and consulting company, which has morphed into WeCare4's holding company and is also a channel for telehealth services. Carol also held domestic and international telecommunications leadership positions with both AT&T and ITT in competitive assessment, business development, mergers and acquisitions, marketing, sales, staffing, and industry regulation. Member of AT&T's renowned Leadership Continuity Program. MBA, Marketing with honors, NYU; BA, Economics and valedictorian, Iona College.

About RGI

Rose Group Int'l specializes in problem-solving by providing best-in-class consulting to address challenges around teamwork, productivity, time management, alignment, and retention, so leaders can better harness the energy of their people to achieve aspirational and transformative goals. Intellectual Property around Culture Types ™ and the Kurtz Change Transition Model ™ result in faster change, less conflict, higher quality conversations, and accurate diagnosis of issues that are preventing businesses from desired performance and competitiveness. Headley and Manke's work can be found in their 2018 book iX Leadership: Create High-Five Cultures and Guide Transformation.

About Rachel Headley

Dr. Rachel MK Headley, CEO, is a Mensa PhD scientist and former Operational Science Officer of the USGS/NASA Landsat satellite mission, with over two decades of experience leading complex and groundbreaking achievements, managing big projects, uniting diverse international stakeholders, and guiding teams through change.

About Meg Manke

Meg Manke, COO of Rose Group Int'l, has years of experience in leading through transition. From major changes in highly regulated industries to managing teams through mid-cap acquisitions, Manke has refined skills in guiding people through change. Her studies in organizational psychology and mastery in leadership concepts ensure that your people are taken care of.

About C-Suite Network

C-Suite Network is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development, and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above. The C-Suite Network's mission is to provide a peer community, networking events, relevant content, and services to support c-level executives and other entrepreneurs achieve professional success.

