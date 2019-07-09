Marketing IMPACT Council™ and Wessex Press Announce Partnership to Develop Certification Program

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing IMPACT Council (www.mktgimpactcouncil.com) and Wessex Press Publishing Co. (www.wessexlearning.com) have formed a partnership to develop and implement the Council's certification program, helping to ensure that Council members have the tools, knowledge, and proficiency needed to create the greatest impact and value for their stakeholders. Dr. Noel Capon, Columbia University Business School professor of international marketing and founder/Chairman of Wessex, will guide the development of the certification program, including special adaptation of Wessex and other relevant content. He will also join the Council's Advisory Board. The partnership was announced at the C-Suite Network™ Capital Summit in San Francisco.

Members of the Marketing IMPACT Council and their teams will immediately receive special pricing on all Wessex content and will have access to both core and supplementary Council certification programs beginning early next year.

Wessex clients will have exposure to the Council's growing network of partners plus access to value-added content and events. They will also be able to join the Council at special membership rates for access to all Council benefits, including those available through the Council's partnership with the C-Suite Network.

"The Marketing IMPACT Council brings together all organization leaders, their teams, and all other stakeholders to maximize the overall impact of marketing initiatives, applying our trademarked approach called 'Big M' Marketing™," said John Greco, founder and chairman of the Council. "It's great to be partnering with Wessex, offering their publications to our members, and jointly developing the Council's certification program. Noel's perspective and Wessex's content are clearly in sync with the Council's big picture, sustainable, customer-focused approach to marketing that includes everything from overall business strategy to execution and is applicable to all sectors. There is also alignment with our "Big M" VALUE Equation ™, which addresses all aspects of an organization's Vision; Alignment, Leadership, Understanding, and Execution," said Greco.

"We look forward to benefiting from Noel's deep knowledge and experience. He will play a key role in shaping our certification program as well as other key aspects of the Council as an Advisory Board member," said Greco.

"In addition to jointly developing the certification program, Wessex is delighted to have the opportunity to introduce our clients to the Council and its many benefits of membership and to also offer Council members special rates for all Wessex publications," said Paul Capon, CEO of Wessex and Managing Partner of LunaCap Ventures.

About Noel Capon

Noel Capon received his BSc and PhD in chemistry from the University College, London University; Dip BA from Manchester Business School; MBA from Harvard Business School; and PhD from Columbia Business School.

Professor Capon previously held faculty positions at UCLA and Harvard Business School before joining Columbia in 1979. He served as Chair of the Marketing Divisions at both UCLA and Columbia. He is currently Chair of the Managerial Marketing Division at Columbia. He has been visiting professor at INSEAD (France), Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), and the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), Shanghai, PRC.

Professor Capon teaches marketing, and sales and strategic account management courses to MBA and EMBA students at Columbia. In addition, he has taught at many educational institutions as a visiting professor. He also contributes to Columbia Business School's Executive Education and has designed, directed, and taught in a wide variety of marketing, sales management, and strategic and global account management programs. He also designs, directs and teaches in numerous custom programs for major corporations globally. Professor Capon co-founded The Chief Sales Executive Forum, now in its 14th year and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Strategic Account Management Association (SAMA).

About Wessex Press, Inc.

Wessex Press, Inc., also d/b/a Wessex Press Publishing Co. provides higher education textbooks at an affordable price. Our titles are accessible in both physical and E-book format as well as video books. Wessex Press, Inc. titles are used in 150+ universities across the globe and focused on the undergraduate and graduate school business programs. It is a New York State Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business.

About the Marketing IMPACT Council

The Marketing IMPACT Council fills critical gaps and provides the opportunity, forum, and structure for executives and their teams to "connect the dots," break down silos, and better understand, leverage, and maximize the impact of the continuously evolving and expanding suite of marketing resources in the overall strategic positioning of their for-profit and nonprofit organizations. It is a new model of engagement with a focus on "Big M" Marketing™. "Big M" Marketing involves everyone in the C-suite and other positions who are significant stakeholders in their organization's marketing processes, not just the CMO. It covers everything from the highest level of business strategy to all aspects of execution. It is channel agnostic, technology neutral, and data driven. Charter members include Advertising Week, the American Red Cross, and the DRUM Agency, among others.

About C-Suite Network

C-Suite Network is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above.

