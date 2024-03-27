MARKETING INDUSTRY ICON MICHAEL KASSAN TO SIT DOWN FOR AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW AT POSSIBLE

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , the premier marquee marketing event, announced today Michael Kassan will join its impressive lineup in Miami Beach on April 17 for a keynote session.

This candid conversation—titled "What's Possible?"—will cover the fast-paced transformation of marketing, media, entertainment and tech. Michael will discuss the future of media at the intersection of Madison Avenue, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, focusing on the power that culture wields for brand growth and technological innovation. The keynote will also touch on what's next post-MediaLink for the industry veteran, who has been described as the "ultimate power broker," balancing strategic insight with pragmatic execution.

Michael founded MediaLink in 2003 to be a transformational partner to the world's leading media, marketing and technology companies. Drawing on a combination of experience, relationships and insights, Michael writes extensively as a noted blogger and serves frequently as a moderator and keynote speaker at global industry conferences. He has built instrumental partnerships with the Consumer Electronics Show and the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and became Chairman of the Board of Directors of Beyond Ordinary Events in 2023.

"Michael is representative of the marketing and media industries' ever-evolving landscape. He has solidified himself as a true visionary and game changer, spearheading many career-defining initiatives and leading media and tech companies to new frontiers," said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. "I'm excited for what Michael has in store for POSSIBLE this year, as his unmatched experience and insights will be aspirational to the many senior executives attending our event who want to hear how he made his mark on the industry. I am proud to see this American Advertising Federation's Hall of Famer and true legend on our POSSIBLE stage!"

Michael currently serves as Chair of the UJA-New York Marketing Communications Committee as well as on the Boards of the American Advertising Federation, the Ad Council, the Hollywood Radio and Television Society, Project Healthy Minds, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and he is a proud member of the board of trustees of The Whitney Museum of American Art. He also has served as Chairman of the California State Senate Select Committee on the Entertainment Industry.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. POSSIBLE is a tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing and business leaders, as well as visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

During the event, POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The POSSIBLE agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners. Brand marketers attend POSSIBLE for free. The event officially kicks-off Monday, April 15, and extends through Wednesday, April 17. There is still time to register to attend POSSIBLE .

POSSIBLE is the premier marquee marketing event, owned and organized by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the second edition will take place on April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Co-Founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is fast becoming the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year.

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech, adtech, media and other marketer supporting companies, who work collaboratively in architecting the future of marketing, while relentlessly fixated on delivering growth today.

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Ally Bank, AppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonald's Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information see www.mmaglobal.com .

