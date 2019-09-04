Marketing Leaders Uniting in NY on September 17th to solve the $1.3 billion Influencer Marketing Fraud Problem

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, prominent marketing professionals will meet at the inaugural Influencer Fraudnomics Summit presented by SYLO at Stage 48 in New York City on September 17, 2019 to dismantle the $1.3 billion fraud problem facing the influencer marketing field.

It's no secret that influencer fraud is the ever-growing elephant in the room within an evolving media and marketing landscape. In July, a joint report between the Cybersecurity firm CHEQ and Economics Professor Roberto Cavazos, PhD at the University of Baltimore Business School, revealed the first-ever economic analysis of influencer fraud. At the summit, Dr. Cavazos will discuss the costs of bad actors—the scammers, inflators of follower counts, fake influencers, click farms and more—that are undermining the industry. And most importantly, leaders from global agencies including Unilever, Southwest Airlines, IBM, SAP, and agencies including Mediacom, IPG, GroupM, Dentsu Aegis Network, Publicis Groupe, Wavemaker, Abrams Artist Agency, Edelman, Digital Brand Architects, Weber Shandwick, Endeavor and more, are uniting to reach solutions.

This summit is a distinctive event open to those who work with influencers, including brand and PR teams, technology leaders, creators, and more. The opportunity to be part of the solution of influencer fraud is unprecedented. Fireside chat topics will cover issues from brand safety and data privacy to the measurement, and economic impact of fraud.

"I could not be more excited to unite with such a terrific cast of speakers for the upcoming Influencer Fraudnomics Summit here in NYC, who have dedicated a lot of time and energy in helping to update and shape best practices for this Influencer Marketing industry and its future," says Brett Garfinkel, cofounder and co-CEO of Sylo, the independent influencer verification platform and sponsor of the Influencer Fraudnomics Summit. "Can't wait to meet all of the like-minded, difference makers who join us there."

Thought leadership highlights include:

With an audience of over one million subscribers on YouTube, Meghan Camarena, also known as "Strawburry17," will offer a Creator's Point of View.



Economist at the Merrick School of Business at the University of Baltimore, Roberto Cavazos, PhD., will debunk his recently released, landmark economic study on influencer fraud.



Beth Comstock, Author of Imagine It Forward & Former GE CMO and Vice Chair



Lucia Evans, #MeToo Silence Breaker, and award-winning brand storyteller, will deliver a closing keynote about the difficult but necessary journey of Owning Your Truth.



Casey DePalma McCartney, Director, PR and Digital Engagement, Unilever North America will discuss Unilever's deep commitments to help eradicate fraudulent activity and increase transparency in influencer marketing.



Moderators include Wall Street Journal reporter Sahil Patel, as well as leaders from Campaign US and the Association for National Advertisers.

The summit will be emceed by Emmy, Cannes Lion and James Beard Award-Winning Branded Entertainment Producer, Marketer and Advisor David Beebe. The one-day event will be followed by a Happy Hour Mixer at the Cantina Rooftop at Stage 48 featuring passed appetizers, an art show and a surprise live musical act.

About Sylo

Sylo empowers trust and transparency in the influencer marketing industry through unbiased, third-party verification and measurement. At a time when brands and creators demand independent, cross-platform validation and reporting, Sylo's comprehensive and innovative products provide just that. For additional information please visit www.meetsylo.com.

