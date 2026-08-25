In "The Comms 15: PR Leaders to Watch in 2027" The FYI for explains that PR is being reshaped by the same forces disrupting every information business. There are fewer journalists, more AI-driven discovery, and clients who expect coverage to tie back to a business outcome. The FYI looked at agency leaders across the industry and picked 15 whose recent moves, whether in measurement, specialization, or AI-era visibility, say something real about where PR is headed by 2027.

In the article, The FYI introduces each leader and the case for watching them, breaking down the three patterns connecting their strategies, and close with a rundown of how they built the list.

The article named Carnett among the list of "PR's Most Adaptive Agency Leaders Heading Into 2027" as described in the below:

Lindsey Carnett

CEO and President, Marketing Maven | Los Angeles

Carnett founded Marketing Maven in the greater Los Angeles area and developed it from direct-response PR into an integrated communications firm spanning research, influencer marketing, digital, Hispanic marketing, SEO, and GEO. In 2025 the firm ranked No. 22 in O'Dwyer's professional-services category and No. 6 in the US for purpose-driven and CSR PR.

Why she's on the list: Her agency's mix of research, measurement, search visibility, and purpose communications points toward the increasingly blended PR brief.

"Being named one of The Comms 15 PR Leaders to Watch in 2027 is a meaningful recognition of both how far Marketing Maven has come and where I believe the communications industry is going. We've always believed PR has to evolve alongside the way people discover, evaluate and engage with information, and that means embracing research, measurement, AI, search visibility, purpose and culturally relevant storytelling as integral parts of modern communications," said Carnett, CEO, President and Founder of Marketing Maven. "For me, the future of Marketing Maven is about staying relentlessly adaptive—helping brands not only earn attention, but become discoverable, credible and influential in an increasingly fragmented and AI-driven information landscape. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building an agency that is always looking around the corner and redefining what PR can deliver for our clients."

About Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc.

Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc. is a full-service integrated marketing and communications agency with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Founded by CEO and President Lindsey Carnett in 2009, the agency has evolved from its direct-response PR roots into a modern communications firm spanning brand strategy, public relations, research and measurement, influencer marketing, digital and social media, event and tradeshow marketing, Hispanic marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

Marketing Maven combines data-driven insights, advanced measurement, competitive intelligence and culturally relevant storytelling to help brands build visibility, credibility and influence across an increasingly fragmented media and digital landscape. As the communications industry evolves through AI-driven discovery and changing consumer behavior, Marketing Maven continues to develop strategies designed to help clients not only earn attention, but remain discoverable and relevant wherever audiences are searching for information. For more information, visit www.MarketingMaven.com⁠.

About The FYI

The FYI is a digital publication featuring evergreen guides, curated lists, and practical resources across business, money, travel, leisure, and culture.

We publish content designed to be useful over time, covering everything from how Roth IRAs work to planning your next trip to Europe. Our goal is to create and organize useful knowledge in a way that's clear, accessible, and worth returning to. To read the full article, visit: https://the-fyi.com/business/pr-leaders-to-watch-in-2027/.

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SOURCE Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc.