KEYNOTE MAESTRO FREDDIE RAVEL TO AWE AUDIENCE WITH LIFE IN TUNE® EXPERIENCE IN VENTURA COUNTY

The audience will have the opportunity to discover music's superpowers for an emotional reset, memorable experiences, and acquire applicable tools to conquer everyday business and life challenges and improve decision-making.

When: Saturday, November 8th from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM

Where: Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, 101 S Laurel St., Ventura, CA 93001

Tickets to this special, one-night-only event are available online: Life in Tune – A Keynote Concert with Freddie Ravel Tickets, Sat, Nov 8, 2025 at 7:30 PM | Eventbrite

The program has been designed to make people in all walks of life better listeners and more collaborative. It is a professional and personal improvement program in which Ravel reveals how each of us can become "the golden conductor of our own journey."

"We want to reveal how music's hidden keys can help people become the best version of themselves," Ravel said. "Life in Tune® offers a unique and patented program that uses melody and harmony to make people and teams the best that they can be."

The program allows one to enter "a symphony of solutions," where one finds their melody for leadership, truth and personal alignment. This empowers people to lead with purpose. Listening is for presence, empathy and clarity. Ravel teaches the art of deep listening, helping teams communicate more effectively and foster greater understanding. Harmony is for collaboration, and Score is the achievement of a desired outcome. Teams can compose a unified Score that defines their vision, values and desired results.

About Freddie Ravel:

Freddie Ravel is a GRAMMY-honored performer, communication expert, business visionary and the founder of Life in Tune®

With an unparalleled career that has consistently transcended the boundaries of music, culture and thought leadership, Ravel toured with Brazilian master Sergio Mendes, directed the legendary band that bridged black and white America - Earth, Wind and Fire, performed on the silver screen with the Queen of Pop - Madonna, rocked stadiums with Afro-Latin-Blues-Rock icon Carlos Santana, performed the GRAMMYs with Prince and led the teams behind Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga to become the "Expert's Expert" on multi-generational integration.

As an author, Ravel's published works with Deepak Chopra on how music and thought cannot exist without silence illuminated that the "pause between the notes" is essential for effective communication. Highlighting the power of listening - whether to clients, colleagues or the signals that nature sends us - would lead to an invitation from the family of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to be a featured author alongside Maya Angelou, Stevie Wonder, Muhammad Ali and Robert Kennedy Jr. in the book, 'Open My Eyes, Open My Soul".

Ravel would later be dubbed the "Keynote Maestro" by the City of Los Angeles for his groundbreaking Life In Tune® system to "renew the national and international economy." In constant demand to bring audiences in tune around the world, his clients include IBM, Toyota, NASA, Apple, Blue Cross Health, Google and Prudential Financial Services who call his "ideal balance of Entertainment and Content" essential for businesses and entrepreneurs to transform from dissonance to harmony.

