Top LA PR Agency, Marketing Maven, Receives Recognition for Innovative Integrated Marketing Approach: The Marketing Maven Method with Marketing Research, Marketing Strategy and Implementation Campaigns Across Industries

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicoastal, award-winning marketing and public relations firm Marketing Maven Public Relations (Marketing Maven) announced that it was recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2025 Disruptors Awards, an honor celebrating organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovative thinking, strategic leadership, and community impact.

The Disruptor Awards celebrated trailblazers, visionaries, and innovators who are redefining the landscape of business. In a world where change is the only constant, these awards recognize those who embrace innovation, challenge the status quo, and drive meaningful transformation across industries. The Disruptors Awards honor teams and organizations that demonstrate unparalleled creativity, resilience, and ingenuity in the pursuit of excellence.

"We are incredibly proud to have been nominated among such remarkable organizations," said Lindsey Carnett, Founder, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "Innovation has been a core pillar of our agency from the very beginning, whether through data-driven strategy, multicultural marketing, influencer integration, or our commitment to advancing PR and digital communications through measurable results. The Marketing Maven Method makes us unique in the way we approach PR and marketing for clients, irrespective of the industry. Being recognized as a disruptor reinforces the passion and dedication our team brings to every client partnership. In today's fast-paced AI environment, it's critical for our clients that we are disruptors. This allows Marketing Maven to lead Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) efforts through high Domain Authority earned media coverage, allowing our clients to effectively control their brand message in the AI Overview section of Google searches and to index for the right terms and phrases via other commonly used AI platforms."

Marketing Maven has built a national reputation for excellence across public relations, integrated marketing, social media, digital advertising, analytics, reputation management, and content strategy. The agency's work spans industries including consumer products, beauty, health and wellness, sustainability, financial services, food and beverage, home services, and technology.

Known for merging creativity with accountability, Marketing Maven leads with a performance-driven approach backed by competitive analysis, market insights, and advanced measurement tools. The firm continues to invest in emerging platforms and strategic innovations that help clients scale visibility, strengthen brand trust, and drive sustainable growth.

The Los Angeles Business Journal hosted the 2025 Disruptors Awards in recognition of organizations making meaningful strides in innovation and shaping the future of business across the region.

About Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct-response public relations, Marketing Maven has grown into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, influencer marketing, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The agency leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the space. For more information, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com .

