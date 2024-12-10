Marketing Ops Pros Redefine Strategic GTM Excellence, Driving Momentum into 2025

Organization Builds on Team Expansion, Growing Partnerships, and Increasing Community Engagement

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketingOps.com , the community-led platform and private network for marketing operations professionals, today announces several significant milestones that signal its continued growth and momentum heading into 2025. Specifically, the past year has been marked by rapid team expansion, strengthened partnerships, and a thriving membership base. As a result, the organization is on track to exceed its ambitious revenue goals and is better supported than ever, with the addition of Audrey Harze as chief marketing officer (CMO) and other key hires.

"The achievements we made in 2024 would not have been possible without the tireless commitment of our team, our partners, and our growing community of marketing operations professionals," says Mike Rizzo, community-led founder of MO Pros® and MarketingOps.com. "As we gear up for 2025, we are more enthusiastic than ever about providing the richest resources, connections, and insights to help our members achieve go-to-market (GTM) excellence and drive true change in their organizations."

In the past 12 months, MarketingOps.com has:

Made strategic hires , bringing Audrey Harze on board as CMO, along with Tracey Fudge as marketing ops manager and Grace Miller as content producer, all of whom will play a key role in delivering exceptional content, operational support, and enhanced community engagement.

, bringing on board as CMO, along with as marketing ops manager and as content producer, all of whom will play a key role in delivering exceptional content, operational support, and enhanced community engagement. Expanded its partner network to 35 organizations, supporting key initiatives like MOps-Apalooza, local meetups, and virtual events. Notably, 43% of partners sponsor multiple campaigns, providing members with consistent access to valuable resources and career opportunities.

to 35 organizations, supporting key initiatives like MOps-Apalooza, local meetups, and virtual events. Notably, 43% of partners sponsor multiple campaigns, providing members with consistent access to valuable resources and career opportunities. Experienced strong community growth, seen through increasing engagement across its Slack channels, Pro Memberships, new course offerings, 10 new regional chapters, and in growing attendance at its MOps-Apalooza conference and Road to MOpza series.

seen through increasing engagement across its Slack channels, Pro Memberships, new course offerings, 10 new regional chapters, and in growing attendance at its MOps-Apalooza conference and Road to MOpza series. Acquired & relaunched the Society of Marketing Technology Consultants (SMTC).

"As we look to 2025, we're not just a community; we're a movement," says Audrey Harze, CMO of MarketingOps.com. "We're passionate about furthering our mission of enabling marketing ops professionals to align, define, and build the future of GTM strategies. Through increased education and empowerment, we're ensuring that our members are not just participants but also leaders in their industries."

In 2025, community members can look forward to a refreshed Ambassador Program and new Membership Programming that's aimed at enhancing value and career development opportunities for marketing ops professionals. MarketingOps.com will also release its next State of the Marketing Ops Pro Research, which will come in the form of even more comprehensive, industry-specific reports that deliver insights into key trends and challenges. Additionally, the organization will host its highly anticipated Spring Fling and MOps-Apalooza events in 2025, providing additional opportunities for members to connect, learn, and grow.

For more information about MarketingOps.com or to become a member, visit https://marketingops.com/subscribe .

About MarketingOps.com

Founded in 2022, MarketingOps.com was created to provide community and support for marketing operations professionals (MO Pros established in 2017), spanning tools, templates, tech and beyond. The community includes 6,200+ members, all of whom aim to elevate one another and the role of Marketing Ops daily. To learn more, please visit https://marketingops.com/ .

