Marketing Powerhouse Peter Tardif Joins Videoquant, Inc. Advisory Team, Follows News of Former Tripadvisor CEO & Co-Founder Joining

Tardif, Renowned for Strategic TV & Video Marketing Leadership at Iconic Brands, Bolsters Boston-based Startup's Mission to Transform TV Commercial & Social Video Content Production

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed TV & video performance marketing leader Peter Tardif has joined Videoquant, Inc's advisory team. Recognized for his work with iconic brands including Vistaprint, GrubHub, Drizly, and Time Life, Tardif's addition follows the recent induction of Steve Kaufer, former CEO and co-founder of Tripadvisor, into Videoquant's advisory panel.

Videoquant Founder & CEO, Timothy D'Auria, with a playful nod to the revolution ahead. The startup's bold mission: press play on transforming traditional TV and video marketing strategies into innovative, data-driven successes.

Tardif is renowned for driving substantial growth in online sales with Direct Response Television (DRTV) and aligns with Videoquant's customer profile. "His expertise in video & TV marketing and deep understanding of our target customers will be vital to our mission," said Tim D'Auria, founder and CEO of Videoquant.

Tardif was identified by Videoquant's proprietary technology during a Fortune 500 pilot study, which singled out GrubHub for outstanding video marketing performance. "I was pleasantly surprised to find out Peter was behind these efforts," commented Mr. D'Auria.

Videoquant is redefining TV commercial and social video content creation, providing a solution to traditional methods' shortcomings, including limitations of surveys, panels, focus groups, A/B testing, and speculation. Their statistical technology allows companies to anticipate video concepts' performance outcomes before investment and early in production, increasing ROI & brand lift. The startup has demonstrated the efficiency of its technology in a recent pilot, where it successfully forecasted video ad performance, indicating potential savings of approximately $2.4M for every $10M spent on TV and video marketing.

"I'm immensely excited to be a part of the advisory team at Videoquant," expressed Tardif. "Their ground-breaking methodology in ideating video content and anticipating its performance is truly poised to revolutionize the industry. I look forward to adding value to their journey of success." Videoquant's proprietary AI technology helps businesses develop video marketing content more effectively, providing unmatched insight into video ROI. The company is selectively adding additional Fortune 500 brands to its portfolio.

