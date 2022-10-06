Marketing Pro Brian Lawrence Speaks at National Industry Event

Wedding MBA panel discusses tech trends and their impact

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedding industry educator and marketing consultant Brian Lawrence will offer his professional insights at this year's Wedding Merchants Business Academy at the Las Vegas Convention Center November 7-9. Lawrence is joining Certified Speaking Professional and industry expert Alan Berg and Venue X Co-Founders Abed Elsamna and Hassan Mahmoud in a panel discussion on technology trends and their impact on the wedding business.

Brian Lawrence

"Tech Talk for Wedding Pros" will cover today's technology landscape and how it relates to wedding and event professionals. Seminar attendees will learn what tools are available to build awareness and increase sales, how to measure the ROI of tech investments, and what to look for in selecting tech vendors. The panel will also give a glimpse into what's on the horizon in terms of technology for the $60 billion US wedding industry.

With a 40-year career in the wedding business, Brian Lawrence is the owner of a marketing firm specializing in website design and SEO . This marks the fifth time he has spoken at Wedding MBA, an annual conference dedicated to educating wedding vendors. Lawrence began his career in the wedding industry with catering and was the originator of the "one-stop shop" wedding planning experience in the 1990s. He later served as Vice President of Marketing with national invitation company Encore Studios before launching his marketing firm. His website and SEO agency focuses exclusively on wedding businesses. Lawrence is the author of two books and is a regular guest on industry podcasts. His blog was recently voted as one of Feedspot's Top 15 Wedding Marketing Blogs .

Alan Berg is the author of six books, an international speaker, wedding business consultant, and sales trainer. Each website designed by the Brian Lawrence agency is peer reviewed by Berg. Abed Elsamna and Hassan Mahmoud are the Co-Founders of Venue X, a customizable sales and management tech tool for event facilities and their clients. Elsamna and Mahmoud have over a decade of experience in developing business-to-consumer and business-to-business technology solutions and Lawrence sits on their advisory board.

"Tech Talk for Wedding Pros" is just one of 150 seminars available to conference attendees. In addition to technology workshops, seminars include wedding trends, sales and marketing, business management, and discussions that focus on specific types of wedding businesses.

Media Contact:

Brian Lawrence

201-446-1038

[email protected]

SOURCE BrianLawrence.com