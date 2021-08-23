Marketing Resources Inc & FCB Chicago Win Pro Award for Work on Blue Bunny's "Summer Of Funlightenment" Campaign

OAK PARK, Ill., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Resources, Inc. (MRi) and FCB Chicago have won the Gold 2021 PRO Award for Best Vehicle-Based Campaign and the Silver PRO Award for Best Post-COVID Era Campaign for their work on the Blue Bunny "Summer of Funlightenment" campaign.

Marketing Resources, Inc., FCB Chicago, and all the amazing partners on the project teamed up to bringing some much-needed fun to fans of frozen treats last summer! The campaign consisted of three exciting experiences, all with the shared goal of bringing fun directly to Blue Bunny consumers.

Amidst the height of outbreak and concern over superspreading, they launched the Blue Bunny campaign with a 6ft wide personal pool so consumers could lounge safely at home, all while keeping cool and enjoying frozen treats.

When the world was feeling the loss of cancelled events like baseball games, music festivals and summer vacays most, they debuted the Blue Bunny Ticket Exchange – putting the fun in refund by swapping consumers' unused tickets for prizes they could actually use.

With movie theaters closed, they went back to the brand's roots, converting an ice cream truck into an Ice SCREEN truck and toured a mobile movie theater right to consumers' driveways to showcase fan-favorite films.

And all this was accomplished with limited time, limited budget and constantly evolving federal, state and county Covid guidelines. To learn more about the Blue Bunny "Summer of Funlightenment" campaign, visit https://marketingresources.com/portfolio/blue-bunny-summer-of-funlightenment/

