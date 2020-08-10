Marketing Resources Inc. Celebrates 25 Years in The Promotions Marketing Business

OAK PARK, Ill., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1995, Marketing Resources, Inc. started as a data-based promotions business by creating the new "Maika`i" Loyalty Program for the Foodland Super Market chain in Hawaii. The program collected, analyzed and segmented data in ways that had never been done before, making the Maika`i (means excellence) program cutting edge and a huge success! That program is still running and thriving today and started MRi on a path of 25 years of providing marketing solutions that help brands connect with their customers in significant and impactful ways.

In the constantly changing world of promotions marketing, MRi has continued to evolve.

MRi now offers increased and up-to-date services and technologies (such as augmented reality, OCR, Geofencing, etc.), state of the art data management platforms and more. They consistently not only meet, but exceed, the expectations of their diverse clients with each new year. With each new challenge, MRi is excited to tackle it successfully, then move on to meet the next.

Marketing Resources firmly believes their 4 step IDEA plan is crucial to brands understanding the strategy and value of making purposeful, data-driven choices at each stage of their program. MRi's propriety plan breaks down each promotion process into four steps: 1. Identify, 2. Develop, 3. Execute, 4. Analyze. Each step hones in on the purpose of that particular promotion and provides real time data to lead the strategy planning for the next promotion.

In their 25 year history, MRi has had the pleasure of working with some of the world's top brands, including Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Quaker, Driscoll's, Federal Mogul, Credit One Bank and many more. MRi is very thankful to those that have been a part of their story thus far and look forward to continuing to provide excellent client services and outstanding promotions in the future.

ABOUT MARKETING RESOURCES INC.

Marketing Resources Incorporated is a promotional marketing company that specializes in purpose-driven promotions. MRi has been in the promotions business for over 25 years helping brands Identify, Develop, Execute, and Analyze promotions that consumers love. Please visit marketingresources.com to learn more about this company.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kyla Traina

[email protected]

630-607-5913

SOURCE Marketing Resources, Inc.