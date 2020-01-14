Marketing Resources Inc. Named One of the Top 200 Marketing Agencies by Chief Marketer

OAK PARK, Ill., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Resources, Inc. (MRi) has been named one of the top 200 brand engagement and experience agencies of 2020 by Chief Marketer.

Marketing Resources, Inc. has over 25 years of experience designing, developing, and executing promotional campaigns for some of the world's largest brands including PepsiCo, Zuru, and Papa John's. MRi is proud to have been selected as one of one of only ten agencies in the B2C Promotional Marketing category on the Chief Marketer 200 list.

In addition, MRi is excited to announce two of their hard-working employees have been promoted!

Their now Director of Digital Strategy, Jeremy Jones, has consistently looked for ways to improve digital promotions and has provided countless IT solutions to MRi's Client Services and Operations teams over many years.

And Tim Hobbs, the now Senior Vice President of Client Services, with his years of training and expertise, works to bring MRi's teams together to help exceed their client's needs & expectations.

ABOUT MARKETING RESOURCES, INC.

Marketing Resources, Inc. is a promotional marketing agency that specializes in purpose-driven promotions. MRi has been in the promotions business for over 25 years helping brands Identify, Develop, Execute, and Analyze promotions that consumers love. Please visit marketingresources.com to learn more about this agency.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kyla Traina

232385@email4pr.com

630-607-5913

SOURCE Marketing Resources, Inc.