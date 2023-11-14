"Marketing Solutions for Professionals!" Adriel Joins the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program, with Reporting & ROI Integration to Improve Advertising Effectiveness

News provided by

Adriel

14 Nov, 2023, 09:01 ET

  • Adriel provides solutions to analyze LinkedIn ad performance and derive insights
  • Provides dashboard solutions, performance tracking automation systems, report generation, and other services to increase work productivity

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adriel (CEO Sophie Eom), an AI martech company, announced today that it has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner program. LinkedIn is the world's largest professional network with more than 950 million members.

Continue Reading
Adriel has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program
Adriel has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program

Adriel's Reporting and Return on Investment (ROI) Integration with LinkedIn Ads provides solutions to help marketers quickly and easily analyze marketing performance and derive insights. Marketers running ad campaigns on LinkedIn can utilize Adriel's AdOps platform to manage multiple campaign data sets in real-time from a single dashboard. This automated system allows marketers to monitor the performance of each campaign and receive alerts on ups and downs in performance, allowing for efficient budget allocation. In addition, marketers are able to generate ad campaign reports with a single click, so they can spend less time on reporting and more time on productive tasks.

"Becoming a LinkedIn Marketing Partner, which has a global network of experts, is a new opportunity for Adriel to strengthen our global capabilities. We will actively work to provide more convenient and complete services so that all marketers using LinkedIn can achieve remarkable results," said Adriel CEO Sophie Eom.

Adriel also operates AdOps, an AI-based martech solution that helps businesses and marketers run efficient digital marketing operations. AdOps consists of Adriel BI, a marketing dashboard solution that enables real-time monitoring of advertising data across all media; AdOptimize, an advertising budget redistribution solution that monitors advertising campaigns around the clock to reduce opportunity costs and manage budgets efficiently; and AdGen AI, a generative AI-based one-stop ad planning solution that will be released in the second half of the year.

About Adriel (www.adriel.com)
Adriel is a global AI martech company that develops marketing solutions. It operates an "AdOps" platform that enables companies to run and manage their digital marketing more efficiently. In just four years since its founding, the company has executed and operated more than 48,000 digital campaigns for more than 7,000 companies and is growing rapidly. In addition, the company is expanding its business overseas with its B2B SaaS service, which has achieved good results in the United States.

Media Contact
Samy Barbier
SVP of Marketing at Adriel
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Adriel

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.