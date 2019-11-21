Marketing Synergies Realized: AlchemyLeads Search Marketing Acquires Co Flex Marketing in Chicago

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlchemyLeads Search Marketing LLC, A search engine marketing and software development company based in Los Angeles, CA has acquired Co Flex Marketing , an internet marketing company specializing in the legal industry based out of Chicago, IL.

The transaction finalized on November 11, 2019, for an undisclosed sum. This includes all intellectual property rights and core business functions built to service the software and digital marketing needs of businesses in the legal field and surrounding industries.

For more information, please visit our blog: https://alchemyleads.com/alchemyleads-search-marketing-acquires-coflex-marketing-chicago/

"The acquisition gives AlchemyLeads an opportunity to further develop our software and services for the legal industry," said CEO of AlchemyLeads, Sean Chaudhary. "While fine-tuning our efforts by increasing our customer base through the sale. We will benefit from improved software and customer experience offerings for the legal industry through the acquisition, and Co Flex Marketing will stand to benefit from improved customer support, campaign fulfillment and improved functionality through our recently redesigned company website. "

The completed transaction will allow Co Flex Marketing to begin new development of software and content customized to the latest marketing needs of U.S legal firms by providing updated, relevant, and actionable insights to lawyers and other professionals working in the legal industry.

Co Flex Marketing will continue to operate independently in its Chicago Headquarters, through the agreed terms of the sale, to continue its work in the legal marketing niche.

This will improve the Los Angeles based marketing company's core offerings by adding viable new customers in new industries to those customers in industries already being served by AlchemyLeads Search Marketing LLC which include automotive marketing and legal cannabis marketing sectors.

SOURCE AlchemyLeads

Related Links

alchemyleads.com

