Marketing Tech Startup Uses Your Existing Customers + Data to Grow Revenue

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worth has built software that identifies a brand's best customers on social media and converts them to marketers by paying them to post organic Instagram stories. Worth tracks metrics such as daily revenue, daily engagement and more, to quantify how effective their marketing campaigns are for their clients.

"We've taken a data-driven approach because we want to ensure that client marketing dollars are spent effectively," said Patrick Kim, CEO & Founder of Worth. "We compare daily engagement with next-day revenue to derive a correlation between the two, measuring campaign performance on a day-to-day basis," he adds.

Worth's clientele includes restaurant chains, such as Silverlake Ramen, Pokeworks, EMC Seafood and more. They also work with consumer brands and agencies. "We see Worth as an industry agnostic product. As long as a brand has people talking about them, we can leverage that," added Patrick. Worth is rapidly expanding to other industries, such as CPG, CBD Products, Health & Wellness and consumer tech apps.

"Ever since we started with Worth, we've been super happy. They look at historical data and analyze seasonal trends in revenue. They have a location-based approach, which helps analyze the performance of individual locations," said Charles Hung, Co-Founder of EMC Seafood. "In an advertising ecosystem where clicks and impressions are deemed as results, Worth is looking at actual revenue change," Charles adds.

About Worth Network Inc

Worth Network is digitizing word-of-mouth on social media. US businesses spend over $140B on digital advertising but almost 50% of ad dollars are wasted on ineffective ad campaigns. Worth solves this problem by gathering all online fans of a brand. We then incentivise them to create and promote content for targeted local marketing campaigns. Brands can start their campaign within minutes -- all they need is pre-existing content and Worth takes care of the rest. Founded in 2018, Worth Network Inc is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information visit www.worthnetwork.io or @worth.app on Instagram.

Worth Network Media Contact

Patrick Kim

949-445-2602

[email protected]

About EMC Seafood

EMC Seafood and Raw Bar is a multi-location Seafood restaurant in California. They provide high quality, fresh seafood across all of their locations. For more information, visit their website www.emcseafood.com or @emcseafood on Instagram.

EMC Seafood Media Contact

Danny Nguyen

SOURCE Worth Network

Related Links

http://www.worthnetwork.io

