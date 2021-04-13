Marketing Technology Company Acoustic Creates Hub in Boston

BOSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic, an open and independent marketing cloud and analytics provider, announced today that it is creating a new physical hub for employees in Boston.

The company has secured a July 1, 2021 start for a two-year office lease at One Lincoln in the city's Financial District. The space can accommodate 50 employees as part of Acoustic's hybrid working model.

Acoustic, which was formed as a standalone company in 2019 as a carve-out from IBM, has consistently been building a presence in Boston. Four members of the company's nine-person Executive Leadership team are Boston-based, as are the organization's sales, marketing, and finance teams:

Norman Guadagno is Acoustic's Boston -based Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining the company in 2019, he served as SVP, Marketing at Carbonite.

is Acoustic's -based Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining the company in 2019, he served as SVP, Marketing at Carbonite. Elmer Lai joined Acoustic as Chief Financial Officer in November 2020 . Before Acoustic, Lai was the CFO at both ClickSoftware and Autotask and previously served as the Chief Accounting Officer at HubSpot.

joined Acoustic as Chief Financial Officer in . Before Acoustic, Lai was the CFO at both ClickSoftware and Autotask and previously served as the Chief Accounting Officer at HubSpot. Steven Keilen is Acoustic's SVP, Sales, having joined the company in February 2020 . Prior to joining Acoustic, Keilen was Vice President, Sales and Customer Success at InsightSquared, and Vice President, SaaS Sales North America at Dynatrace.

is Acoustic's SVP, Sales, having joined the company in . Prior to joining Acoustic, Keilen was Vice President, Sales and Customer Success at InsightSquared, and Vice President, SaaS Sales North America at Dynatrace. Jeff Lortz joined Acoustic as SVP, Customer Success in September 2020 . Also based in Boston , Lortz previously held senior operations positions at Boston companies including Everbridge, Pegasystems, BladeLogic, and PTC.

Acoustic, which has more than 800 employees globally, already has 80 employees based in Boston. The company plans to grow the team there to more than 135 employees by the end of 2021, adding positions in sales, business development, account management, and customer success. The company is also hiring locally in finance and marketing.

"We're looking forward to launching our physical office space, along with our new hybrid office/home model, in Boston," said Guadagno. "As the world opens back up, we're eager to provide our employees who crave the opportunity to work together in-person the ability to do so. The talent pool here is fantastic, and we're very happy to formally announce the creation of our Boston hub."

"Boston is one of the best locations for MarTech to attract high-quality sales and business development professionals at all levels," said Keilen. "We're eager to bring these individuals into our Acoustic family and look forward to continuing to build out our North American go-to-market teams here in Boston."

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an independent marketing cloud with the open platform needed for success in a dynamic world. We're reimagining marketing technology by lessening the burdens of repetitive tasks and equipping marketers with powerful technology that is simple and easy to use. We give marketers more time to do what really matters—to think bigger and put themselves back into the work. We help marketers aim higher, bringing humanity back into marketing. Acoustic serves an international client base, including Fortune 500 companies, providing digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing, and marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit www.acoustic.com.

