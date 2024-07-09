Marketing Veteran, Off Madison Ave Founder Roger Hurni, Releases First Book, Outthink. OutPerform., Looking at How Today's Customer Motivation and Behavior Drives Brand Success

Award-Winning Creative Shares Insights On Behavioral Science for an AI Future

PHOENIX, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger Hurni, marketing veteran of 36 years and managing partner and co-founder of Phoenix' award-winning creative agency Off Madison Ave, today announces the launch of his book, Outthink. Outperform., examining how today's customer motivation and behavior drives business success. Hurni, a renowned behavioral strategist, draws from his extensive experience working with iconic brands including Doubletree Hotels, Nike, PetSmart, P.F. Chang's, Safeway, WD-40, and Wells Fargo, among others to provide a clear, actionable framework for applying Behavioral Marketing in any organization. A key focus is his insights on guiding behavioral science for an AI future.

In the foreword, Jay Baer, New York Times best-selling author of seven books, noted, "In today's fast-paced business world, understanding customer motivation and behavior is the key to driving success. All the marketing tricks or trends in the world amount to nothing if a customer doesn't take action. It's time to change how you look at marketing and apply the science of persuasion and psychology to understand your customer's motivations."

Gleaned from Hurni's personal experiences working with business leaders, CEOs, CMOs, and visionary entrepreneurs, and their unique challenges, Outthink. Outperform. is a tactical tool kit with practical insights on incrementally changing consumer behavior to align with brands' objectives and aspirations.

"The journey for this book started eight years ago, when I consistently saw brands making the same mistakes over and over again, especially when it came to understanding the pivotal role consumer behavior played in driving growth," said Hurni. "Now, with AI added to the marketing mix, it has never been more important to pay attention to customer behaviors because Behavioral Marketing is the future of business."

Kelly McDonald, four-time best-selling author and renowned professional speaker, said, "Outthink. Outperform. outlines a proven, step-by-step process for effective marketing. It explains the method in simple, easy-to-understand terms so that anyone can apply them, regardless of whether they have marketing experience or are building a plan for the first time."

Chris Thomas, president of the Intrepid Agency and author of Unexpected, The Unexpected: The Backstory of Finding Elizabeth Smart and Growing Up in the Culture of an American Religion, shared, "The principles in Outthink. Outperform. are needed more than ever in today's fast-changing and unpredictable communications world. I plan to have my entire team read and work to incorporate Outthink. Outperform. in our practice."

Key elements of the book include high-level learnings about how to craft targeted campaigns that genuinely resonate with target audiences:

Customer Behavior Breakdown : Discover the steps to transform customer awareness into loyalty.

: Discover the steps to transform customer awareness into loyalty. Real-World Case Studies : Gain insights from success stories and practical applications.

: Gain insights from success stories and practical applications. Mindset Transformation: Shift your marketing approach to achieve increased sales and long-term growth.

Stephan Pollack, president of The Pollack Group and global chair of the Board of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, offered, "For those who wish to lead the ever-evolving marketing landscape, embracing the principles within these pages is indispensable. Outthink. Outperform. serves as a blueprint for understanding behavioral dynamics."

