MarketLab Offers Best-Selling Air-sanitizing Desktop Lamp and de-Odorization Lamp for Effective Protection against Airborne Pathogens

MarketLab announces today that it now carries the best-selling UV-free Air-sanitizing Desktop Lamp and the de-Odorization Lamp from Aleddra. These two products offer consumers effective protection against airborne pathogens during and after the pandemic. Post-pandemic protection is still necessary due to the following reasons:

Not everyone will be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine.

None of the COVID-19 vaccines are 100% effective.

Vaccinated people may still carry COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19 vaccines do not provide lifelong protection.

Some vaccines are not as effective against certain variants.

There will be new viruses in the future.

There are seasonable viruses such as influenza virus, bird flu virus, swine flu virus, etc.

The award-winning Air-sanitizing Desktop Lamp uses an internal filter coated with ViraPure®. VirePure is a high-density photocatalyst material that is activated by the LED light source in the lamp. When the airborne pathogens are trapped on the filter, the activated ViraPure kills those trapped pathogens. An independent third-party microbiology laboratory tested the Aleddra Desktop Lamp against the H1N1 influenza A virus. The aerosol test was conducted in a 1,000 cubic feet chamber. The RESULTS show a 99.5% deactivation rate of the H1N1 influenza A virus in the test chamber after only 60 minutes. The US-based MICROBAC Lab conducted a surface test of the ViraPure material and found that after only 20 minutes, the ViraPure material had an effective kill rate of the SARS-CoV coronavirus of 99.95%.

Aleddra's Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp also has these additional features:

UV-free (contains no ultraviolet radiation and is safe to operate 24/7)

Bi-level dimming.

Dual-speed fan.

Color tuning ( 2700K , 3900K , and 5000K ).

, , and ). Two USB ports.

This Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp is an effective, sustainable, and hazard-free product that can give you additional peace of mind by providing additional protection against air-transmitted viruses.

The de-Odorization Lamp is a screw-in light bulb using the same ViraPure technology and a ceramic filter for processing and sanitizing the air for a smaller space up to 50 square-feet, as compared to 100 square-feet protection by the Desktop Lamp.

To best protect yourself and your family, you can take the action now by purchasing these products online at:

