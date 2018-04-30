Marketo® Acquires Bizible to Create Industry's Leading Analytics and Engagement Platform

"This acquisition doubles down on Marketo and Bizible's shared commitment to providing the most powerful, innovative, and robust marketing software that gives marketers the edge to win in the Engagement Economy. Together, our solutions create an industry-first platform for marketers to plan, engage, and measure by understanding what directly fuels ROI," said Steve Lucas, chief executive officer, Marketo. "The combined product strength of Marketo and Bizible provides all marketers everywhere enhanced visibility into every touchpoint across any channel. Our investment will accelerate Bizible's impressive growth and provide instant and achievable benefits to our current and future customers in the enterprise and beyond."

One of the top demands from chief marketing officers is for better attribution to help them spend budgets more effectively. The combination of Marketo and Bizible offers sophisticated attribution with the broadest and most powerful marketing automation platform in the world. Marketers will be able to have a greater understanding of full funnel analytics, from campaign planning through to execution and revenue, enabling teams to more intelligently spend their budgets and only invest in things that offer them the greatest marketing returns.

"Under the umbrella of Marketo, we will continue to aggressively innovate while also leveraging the breadth of the Marketing Nation to reach even more customers with our game-changing technology," said Aaron Bird, co-founder and chief executive officer, Bizible. "We remain committed to delivering marketers effective solutions that provide the analytics and insights needed to make smart decisions and grow their companies."

In addition to connecting through the Marketo Engagement Platform™, Bizible customers will also have access to new technology through the large and growing list of partners in the LaunchPoint® partner ecosystem and the vast community that is the Marketing Nation. Organizations who use marketing automation providers other than Marketo will continue to have access to the full range of Bizible solutions.

Bizible's three co-founders, Bird, Andy Turman, and Peter Thompson, and the Bizible team will join the Marketo team continuing to work out of the Bizible office in Seattle, which will become a satellite for Marketo.

The financial terms of the acquisition will not be released.

To learn more about the Marketo Engagement Platform, visit www.marketo.com.

About Marketo, Inc.



Marketo, Inc., offers the leading Engagement Platform that empowers marketers to create lasting relationships and grow revenue. Consistently recognized as the industry's innovation pioneer, Marketo is the trusted platform for thousands of CMOs thanks to its scalability, reliability, and openness. Marketo is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices around the world, and serves as a strategic partner to large enterprise and fast-growing organizations across a wide variety of industries. To learn more about the Marketo Engagement Platform®, LaunchPoint® partner ecosystem, and the vast community that is the Marketing Nation®, visit www.marketo.com.

About Bizible



Bizible leads the B2B marketing performance management space with revenue attribution and planning products. With sophisticated omnichannel, every-touch attribution technology, Bizible delivers unparalleled performance insights about all revenue-generating efforts, including demand gen, inbound marketing, account-based marketing, and outbound sales.

Founded in 2011, Bizible today helps marketers at more than 350 companies worldwide get better visibility into their marketing performance, make smarter decisions, and power growth. Learn more at bizible.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketo-acquires-bizible-to-create-industrys-leading-analytics-and-engagement-platform-300639192.html

SOURCE Marketo, Inc.