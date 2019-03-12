Marketo and ON24 Partnership Empowers Marketers to Turn Engagement into Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 81 percent of marketers expecting the majority of their decisions to be data-driven by 2020, it's critical for organizations to build an integrated marketing technology stack that streamlines data collection and provides customer insights.

That's why today, ON24 , the technology leader helping companies create live, always-on and personalized digital experiences, is teaming up with Marketo, an Adobe company, to help marketers deliver an end-to-end demand generation solution by integrating the webinar channel. Building on the industry's most seamless and robust webinar data integration, this multi-year agreement will provide even more value to the thousands of customers who already use ON24 and Marketo to engage and understand their audience.

"Marketers use ON24 and Marketo to gain actionable insights into their prospects' buying journeys and convert them into lifetime customers," says Sharat Sharan, CEO, ON24. "We're excited to strengthen our relationship, and together, help marketers deliver digital experiences that captivate audiences and drive revenue."

Both Marketo and ON24 are committed to helping marketers move beyond superficial tactics toward experiences that form meaningful connections with their prospects. This relationship furthers that goal, enabling marketers to create data-rich ON24 webinars and content experiences, capture every interaction, and automatically transfer that intelligence directly to Marketo. By having these behavioral insights inside Marketo, marketers also gain a powerful way to accelerate and scale personalized and account-based marketing strategies.

"Data is integral to enabling marketers to deliver outstanding customer experiences and ultimately shareholder value," said Mika Yamamoto, VP Customer Success, Digital Experience, at Adobe. "Through our collaboration with ON24, we will be able to give marketers deeper insights into their customers, helping transform their funnel and positively impact their bottom line."

To deepen the engagement and data of their own marketing experiences, Marketo selected ON24 as the company's global webinar provider. Now, the company will use the behavioral intelligence provided by the ON24 Platform to help inform its own audience engagement strategy. ON24, a customer of Marketo for more than five years, will become a member of the Marketo Partner Advisory Board. And, the two companies formalized an agreement to work together to innovate their synergistic technologies, making it easy for marketers to adopt and realize the value of engagement data.

Yamamoto is giving a keynote address today at Webinar World, the industry's only conference dedicated to webinar strategy and execution. The conference is presented by ON24 and centers on the theme, "Engage for Action," calling on companies to redefine digital engagement as personalized, data-rich and audience-centric.

For more information about Webinar World 2019, go here .

About ON24, Inc.

ON24 is on a mission to redefine how organizations engage with their audiences, powering interactive, data-rich webinars and content experiences that help people connect on a more human level and make smarter business decisions. Through the ON24 Platform, marketers can create live, always on, and personalized digital experiences, understand audience behavior and turn that intelligence into action. Informed by more than a billion engagement minutes -- including 12 million polls, 1.3 million surveys, 1.5 million conversations, and conversion of over 17 million resources -- marketers drive more revenue from ON24 webinars than any other digital channel. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

