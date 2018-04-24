Marketo® and TCS Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Best-In-Class Marketing Services Globally

"TCS has a long and successful track record of helping businesses succeed in their transformation journeys. When combined with our Marketo Engagement Platform™, the broadest and most powerful engagement platform in the world, this partnership will help our customers scale from traditional marketing campaigns to impactful enterprise-level engagements, benefiting the organization along the entire customer journey," said Steve Lucas, chief executive officer, Marketo.

Through this partnership, TCS and Marketo will bring to market innovative services built on Marketo's technology, including helping companies evolve from regionalized marketing operations teams to global demand centers. The partnership is a testament to Marketo's leadership in marketing technology, and TCS' powerful track-record in digital transformation and IT Infrastructure. Both TCS and Marketo are fully committed to driving positive customer impact and accelerated growth.

Sunil Karkera, the global head of TCS Interactive, said, "Marketing technology is transforming the consumer experience across industries, and TCS is committed to helping its customers seize opportunities in this new Business 4.0 era to deliver superior customer experiences through hyper-personalization, innovation and ecosystems that are connected, intelligent and agile. We are delighted to be Marketo's strategic global partner as they continue their journey of pioneering change through intelligent marketing solutions, which enable fantastic growth for the world's leading companies."

Marketo and TCS will share more about this new partnership at TCS' Innovation Forum today, April 24, 2018, in New York City and at Marketo's Marketing Nation® Summit in San Francisco, April 29-May 2, 2018.

About Marketo

Marketo, Inc., offers the leading Engagement Platform that empowers marketers to create lasting relationships and grow revenue. Consistently recognized as the industry's innovation pioneer, Marketo is the trusted platform for thousands of CMOs thanks to its scalability, reliability, and openness. Marketo is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices around the world, and serves as a strategic partner to large enterprise and fast-growing organizations across a wide variety of industries. To learn more about the Marketo Engagement Platform, LaunchPoint® partner ecosystem, and the vast community that is the Marketing Nation®, visit www.marketo.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that partners with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketo-and-tcs-announce-strategic-partnership-to-provide-best-in-class-marketing-services-globally-300635471.html

SOURCE Marketo, Inc.