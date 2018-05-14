Marketo® Announces First-Ever Marketing Nation® Summit Demo Jam Winners

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketo, Inc., the leading provider of engagement marketing software and solutions, today announced the results of its first Demo Jam competition hosted at Marketing Nation Summit in San Francisco earlier this month. The competition highlighted the innovation of Marketo's LaunchPoint® partner ecosystem through three-minute live demos. Of the 20 participating companies, Allocadia, Mintigo, PFL, and Trunomi were selected as winners based on their applications' value, performance, and creativity.

From left: Weston Comfort, PFL; Alex Young, PFL; Shai Alfandary, Marketo; Atul Kumar, Mintigo; Chia Brewin, Trunomi; Isaac Smith, Allocadia.

"From campaign planning and predictive marketing, to data management and personalized direct mail, our partners deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers," said Shai Alfandry, vice president, global head of ISVs and LaunchPoint ecosystem, Marketo. "This Demo Jam is one of the many ways we continue to highlight their innovations."

Marketo will be launching a Demo Jam series starting in June 2018. The first Demo Day will take place in Denver, with plans for Demo Jam-style webinars and more.

To learn more about the LaunchPoint partner ecosystem, please click here.

