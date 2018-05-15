Marketo® Announces Partnership with The Pedowitz Group® to Provide Marketing Services to Mid-Market Manufacturers

"The Pedowitz Group has consistently been a valuable partner, helping hundreds of Marketo customers succeed in their transformational journeys," said Ted Purcell, senior vice president and general manager, North America SMB field operations, sales management, Marketo. "Their industry experience in manufacturing, combined with our Marketo Engagement Platform™ will help manufacturers use marketing as a differentiator to respond to and successfully compete in today's digital, customer-driven world."

Through this partnership, The Pedowitz Group and Marketo will provide software, services, campaigns, and reports that will help to increase the rate of adoption and return on investment for manufacturing marketers. With a goal of driving results and accelerated growth, the alliance combines Marketo's strength serving vertical markets and The Pedowitz Group's proven track record in revenue marketing transformation.

A highlight of the partnership will be a special pricing structure that includes free implementation, expert services, and software licensing designed to maximize technology adoption and return on investment.

Jeff Pedowitz, president and chief executive officer of The Pedowitz Group said, "After working with more than 150 global manufacturers, we have found a significant transformation underway. Manufacturers are rapidly adopting a customer focus, new sales models, new service models, and digital technology. As the category-defining, global leader in revenue marketing, we are delighted to be Marketo's strategic go-to-market partner to serve manufacturers as they continue their journey of pioneering change through intelligent marketing solutions."

About The Pedowitz Group – The Revenue Marketing Company™

The Pedowitz Group is the leading thought leader on Revenue Marketing™, helping operationalize business accountability, digital transformation and the customer experience through marketing operations. Believing marketing is the driver of customer engagement, The Pedowitz Group, is proud that its customers have won more than 50 national awards for Revenue Marketing excellence. To learn more visit www.pedowitzgroup.com/ or visit Revenue Marketer Blog.

About Marketo

Marketo, Inc., offers the leading Engagement Platform that empowers marketers to create lasting relationships and grow revenue. Consistently recognized as the industry's innovation pioneer, Marketo is the trusted platform for thousands of CMOs thanks to its scalability, reliability, and openness. Marketo is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices around the world, and serves as a strategic partner to large enterprise and fast-growing organizations across a wide variety of industries. To learn more about the Marketo Engagement Platform, LaunchPoint® partner ecosystem, and the vast community that is the Marketing Nation®, visit www.marketo.com.

