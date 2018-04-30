Marketo® Celebrates Bold and Brave Marketers With 2018 Revvie Awards

"It's inspiring to witness so many marketers using Marketo in fresh, new ways to inspire, engage and drive loyalty that lasts across the entire customer journey," said Sarah Kennedy, chief marketing officer, Marketo. "From testing new technology to aligning marketing and sales, to bravely experimenting in new channels, the winners of these awards are pioneers of the modern marketing era who push us all to think bigger and to act bolder."

Recipients were honored last night at a gala event during the first evening of Marketing Nation Summit 2018 in San Francisco. Bringing together thousands of marketers, this year's Summit focuses on "The Fearless Marketer" and features an unparalleled lineup of more than 120 speakers designed to inspire, educate and empower marketers at every level to be fearless each day.

The 2018 Revvie Award winners include:

Marketing Team of the Year: SS&C Advent

In 2017, SS&C Advent's marketing team was tasked with sourcing 25% of bookings from the Americas, while building out an all new lead management system. To accomplish this goal, their sales and marketing teams aligned on data, process and Service Level Agreements. By leveraging the Marketo Engagement Platform, Advent increased Marketing Qualified Leads (MQLs) by 13% and conversion rates by 12%, exceeding their annual bookings goal by 8%.

Marketing Executive of the Year: Yasuhiro Kano, Fujitsu Limited

Yasuhiro Kano leads four key capabilities at Fujitsu: planning, content, promotion and digital marketing. His initiatives have been highly praised by the Japanese advertising review organization, the Web Advertising Bureau of Japan Advertisers Association, resulting in an award of excellence for the Corporate business-to-business site.

Marketer of the Year: Emily Poulton, Adecco Group UK&I

Marketo has been the catalyst for Marketo Champion Emily Poulton's professional success. It has enabled her to raise the profile of marketing internally in two companies, track millions in marketing-influenced revenue, and shape a closer sales and marketing alignment strategy.

Champion of the Year: Jessica Kao, Digital Pi

Jessica Kao is dedicated to helping marketers and their companies get sustainable, quantifiable business ROI from the Marketo Engagement Platform. She is a three-time Marketo Champion and the leader of the Silicon Valley Marketo User Group. She currently serves as the Director of Client Services with Digital Pi, a Marketo Platinum Services Partner.

LaunchPoint Partner of the Year: SnapApp

SnapApp's easy-to-use interactive content creation platform empowers marketers to develop, deploy and measure interactive experiences. In the last six months, Marketo and SnapApp have jointly worked on 75 deals, influencing over $1 million in pipeline and revenue.

Digital Services Partner of the Year: ANNUITAS

The ANNUiTAS team leverages the Marketo Engagement Platform to help organizations move from tactical, campaign-focused, low-ROI demand generation activities to strategic, optimizable, buyer-focused, always-on Perpetual Demand Generation. ANNUITAS helps clients deliver lead-to-revenue results that are 4-10 times the industry average.

International Partner of the Year: CleverTouch Marketing

As a leading Marketo Consulting and Accelerate partner in Europe, CleverTouch Marketing helps customers with consultation, support and execution through the Marketo Engagement Platform. CleverTouch develops custom applications integrated with Marketo, including a custom event app for Fujitsu that resulted in an increase of bookings and event productivity of more than 35%.

The Dream Team: CA Technologies & Veracode

After joining forces with CA Technologies in 2017, the newly acquired Veracode team was given an aggressive challenge to launch a "Synergy" campaign with CA and generate 7% incremental net new revenue in one year. The combined effort of sales and marketing resulted in achieving 239% of the bookings target, yielding 24% in incremental revenue.

The Engager: TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, Inc.

Strategy Execution, with support from ANNUITAS, a demand generation consulting firm, formulated a multistep engagement strategy. This strategy focused on creating interactions based on persona pain points, funnel stage, channel engagement and content consumption patterns of key buying stakeholders. This launch resulted in a global impact of program-sourced and influenced revenue of more than $800,000.

The Orchestrator: Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies leveraged Marketo to build and deploy a persona-based nurture Customer Engagement Engine and marketed it across digital platforms, third party influencers, marketing events and social channels. This resulted in a 266% increase in Sales Qualified Leads and a 73% average increase in deal size.

The Performer: Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Verizon completed an accelerated global deployment of Marketo for three separate businesses in just three months. Since implementation, Verizon has redesigned its campaign management processes and scaled up its use of Marketo to improve customer engagement, drive pipeline and increase bookings contribution.

The Fearless Marketer: McGraw-Hill Education School

With a small team of seven marketers, McGraw-Hill was tasked with delivering hundreds of marketing programs across six different departments while showing their marketing campaign effectiveness along the way. The marketing team used the Marketo Engagement Platform to deliver more than 722 campaigns and 31,000 MQLs, influence more than 1,000 opportunities, and foster a stronger relationship between sales and marketing.

The Stack Master: Cylance, Inc.

Cylance's implementation of Marketo helped them drive explosive revenue growth in three years and an extensive global expansion leading to 177% year-over-year growth. Further supplementing their stack with LeanData, Kapost and Tableau, they produced an impressive triple-digit percentage increase in pipeline and MQLs based on improved ROI tracking.

The Transformer: S&P Global Platts

As the leading provider of information and analytics for energy markets, S&P Global Platts decided to replace their longtime marketing automation platform with Marketo to increase marketing efficiency and improve reporting capabilities. After implementing the Marketo platform, they automated their subscription and information distribution process, saving of more than 15 weeks of people-hours annually.

The Trendsetter: FIS Global

FIS turned the challenge of the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) into opportunity, rebuilding its subscription center within Marketo to align with the new compliance policies and foster more personalized engagement with clients. The new strategy paid off: marketing's contribution to pipeline has grown 39%, and the number of people opting in to their database has risen by more than 2,600%.

To learn more about this year's winners, click here.

About Marketo

Marketo, Inc., offers the leading Engagement Platform that empowers marketers to create lasting relationships and grow revenue. Consistently recognized as the industry's innovation pioneer, Marketo is the trusted platform for thousands of CMOs thanks to its scalability, reliability, and openness. Marketo is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices around the world, and serves as a strategic partner to large enterprise and fast-growing organizations across a wide variety of industries. To learn more about the Marketo Engagement Platform, LaunchPoint® partner ecosystem, and the vast community that is the Marketing Nation®, visit www.marketo.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketo-celebrates-bold-and-brave-marketers-with-2018-revvie-awards-300638240.html

SOURCE Marketo, Inc.