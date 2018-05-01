Marketo® Debuts New Product Innovations at Marketing Nation® Summit to Empower Marketers to Plan, Engage, and Measure in Less Time and With High Precision

"We work tirelessly with the Marketing Nation to understand the challenges that today's marketers face; it's our mission to arm them with the best solutions so they can focus on what matters — engaging customers, optimizing campaigns and driving revenue," said Arun Anantharaman, chief product officer, Marketo. "These new capabilities are integrated into the Marketo Engagement PlatformTM to tap into marketers' talents so that they can plan, engage, and measure more effectively."

Plan — be bold, daring, and reach new heights with the Next-Generation Experience called Marketo Sky

Marketo's innovative next-generation experience platform, Marketo Sky, which is in preview now and will be in open beta by end of May, is designed to plan new campaigns and empower every marketer, from the seasoned expert to the first-time user, to:

Work faster with shorter workflows, personalized screens for each team member, and a snappier UI completely rebuilt on a modern framework.

with shorter workflows, personalized screens for each team member, and a snappier UI completely rebuilt on a modern framework. Learn faster with a streamlined design and contextual help for new users, so they can confidently achieve results faster than before.

with a streamlined design and contextual help for new users, so they can confidently achieve results faster than before. Win together with collaboration capabilities to share important updates in one place, easy labelling for tasks, and transparency into real-time changes across the team.

Engage — with greater marketing and sales coordination

Marketo Sales EngageTM is the next-generation of Marketo's sales engagement software. It helps sales and marketing teams partner to drive more pipeline faster, by allowing teams to communicate with the best prospects and deliver a highly personalized and coordinated experience in these three ways:

Marketo Sales Engage is the only solution that empowers reps with a single workflow and a single screen for personalized engagement by combining lead insights from across sales and marketing touchpoints with sales playbooks and analytics.

Only Marketo provides sales and marketing teams with a unified platform for a shared view of customer touchpoints and coordinated, personalized engagement across the customer journey.

Sales and marketing leaders are provided key insights about when and how prospects engage so they can consistently tune engagement strategies and keep teams performing their best.

Measure — with Bizible® and Marketo Performance Insights

Marketo helps marketers to more effortlessly measure the impact of their marketing strategies and tactics in two new ways. First, in an acquisition announced yesterday, Bizible brings best-in-class marketing performance management tools, allowing organizations to seamlessly link their revenue back to marketing investment. Marketers will now be able to have greater visibility into full-funnel marketing, from campaign planning through to execution and revenue. This will enable teams to make smarter investments and only on the things that offer them the greatest impact.

And the second way is with the launch of Marketo Performance Insights (MPI) analytics, which provide marketers with a 360-degree view of campaign performance from top-of-funnel engagement to revenue impact. All essential performance insights are available in a single, easy-to-use view so marketers can make smarter decisions, show impact for their business, and prove their contributions to their organization's goals.

"MPI is designed to enable every marketer – whether it is the CMO, director or practitioner, to have at their fingertips a dashboard that measures the impact of multichannel marketing programs without the need for manual spreadsheet work or the support of a data analyst," added Anantharaman. "And Bizible allows for in-depth attribution to easily report the ROI on all campaign efforts."

To learn more about the features of these new product releases, please click here

About Marketo

Marketo, Inc., offers the leading Engagement Platform that empowers marketers to create lasting relationships and grow revenue. Consistently recognized as the industry's innovation pioneer, Marketo is the trusted platform for thousands of CMOs thanks to its scalability, reliability, and openness. Marketo is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices around the world, and serves as a strategic partner to large enterprise and fast-growing organizations across a wide variety of industries. To learn more about the Marketo Engagement Platform, LaunchPoint® partner ecosystem, and the vast community that is the Marketing Nation®, visit www.marketo.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketo-debuts-new-product-innovations-at-marketing-nation-summit-to-empower-marketers-to-plan-engage-and-measure-in-less-time-and-with-high-precision-300639826.html

SOURCE Marketo, Inc.