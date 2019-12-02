Marketo Engage Users Can Now Automate Sales Development with Exceed.ai Integration

SUNNYVALE, California, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketo Engage users can now use Exceed.ai 's artificial intelligence (AI) to automate many of the basic email conversations that are manually handled by sales development teams.

According to Marketo , an Adobe company, 50 percent of sales time is wasted on unproductive prospecting and 80 percent of marketing leads are ignored. The wasted leads and sales time costs businesses an estimated $1 trillion per year.

The new integration is aimed towards solving this problem by ensuring 100% of leads get personalized follow-ups and fewer unqualified leads get passed to sales.

Exceed.ai's AI assistant automates email and chat exchanges with leads for human-like conversations, follow-ups, lead qualification and books meetings for sales reps. After integrating Exceed.ai with Marketo Engage, marketers can convert more of their leads into sales opportunities by automating time-sensitive tasks like lead qualification and scheduling sales calls.

Uses cases for the Exceed.ai integration:

Engage and qualify leads that the sales team does not have the capacity to contact

Automate follow up conversations with leads after an event such as a trade show

Trigger a conversational email campaign after a lead interacts with a Marketo Engage nurturing campaign, such as a PDF download

Reactivate dormant leads that have not been contacted by sales or marketing

Exceed.ai's AI platform is now listed in the LaunchPoint by Marketo, an Adobe company partner program.

"By integrating with Marketo Engage, we're making artificial intelligence more accessible to businesses," says Yaron Ismah-Moshe, Exceed.ai co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "That's why the Exceed.ai integration is designed to be easy to implement even for non-technical marketers. It takes only a few clicks to set up."

"Today's buyers want one-to-one communication from vendors throughout their buying journey," said Shai Alfandary, Marketo Global Head of ISVs & LaunchPoint Ecosystem Program, Adobe. "Tools like conversational AI are a necessity in order to provide this level of engagement. Integrating Exceed.ai with Marketo Engage provides marketers with the ability to scale their personalized buyer communications and build long-term relationships."

About Exceed.ai

Founded in 2016, Exceed.ai is an AI-powered conversational assistant platform that automatically communicates with leads and enables sales and marketing teams to scale their lead engagement and qualification efforts. Exceed.ai follows up with every lead and qualifies them quickly and easily through two-way, automated conversations using natural language over chat and email. Sales reps are freed from performing error-prone and repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on revenue-generating activities such as phone calls and demos with potential customers. For more information, visit Exceed.ai .

Press Contact:

Billy Attar

billy.attar@exceed.ai

+1-(424)-257-2951

SOURCE Exceed.ai