Marketo® Recognized as a Leader in Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

According to Gartner, a multichannel marketing hub (MMH) is a "technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, paid media, and email. MMH capabilities also may extend to integrating marketing offers/leads with sales for execution in both B2B and B2C environments."

"Marketo is honored to be named a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant," said Arun Anantharaman, chief product officer, Marketo. "Marketers need to communicate with their customers and engage them in a very personalized and timely way. We see this recognition as further evidence of Marketo's commitment to building the most effective engagement platform that empowers marketers to establish meaningful relationships and ultimately drive revenue."

To download a complimentary copy of the report, click here.

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs," Adam Sarner, Andrew Frank, Jennifer Polk, Noah Elkin, Benjamin Bloom, 24 April 2018.

