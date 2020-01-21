Marketplace Changes Heighten The Need For A Comprehensive Agency New Business Strategy

CINCINNATI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSW/US, the nation's leading outsourced lead generation firm for marketing agencies, just completed its annual New Year Outlook Report.

More than in previous years, Agencies say one of their biggest challenges in 2020 will be proving out value to their marketing counterparts. While this isn't new, several cyclical changes look to enhance agency challenges in acquiring and keeping new clients.

For example, 94% of marketers say it will be somewhat to highly important for their agency to provide marketing data & analytics capabilities in 2020, and cite "technology", "digital", and a "better understanding of their brand", as central challenges agencies will face as they roll into 2020. Couple that with Marketers forecasting spend percentage decreases for the fourth year in a row and it's more important than ever for agencies to reinforce their client acquisition and retention tactics.

Two other factors come into play for agencies, related to these cyclical changes: first, Marketers plan to consolidate the number of agencies in their roster in 2020: 35% report they plan to use fewer agencies, versus 26% in 2018 and 15% in 2017. Additionally, specialty agencies need to reevaluate how best to show their value, as Marketers report a 19% drop in specialty agency usage since 2017.

The positive side to these stats? Agencies are anticipating these potential changes. Agencies show no signs of letting up in terms of business investment: 86% of agencies say they'll invest "somewhat" or "significantly" in their business in 2020.

Agencies also see the need to up their game from a new business standpoint in 2020:

69% say it's going to be more important to own a unique positioning for their agency

60% say it will be important to push out value-added, thought leadership content

And 71% said it will be more important to come to meetings with insights about a prospect's industry or company.

The RSW/US 2020 New Year Outlook Report will be a valuable asset as you look to trends and predictions that provide a better understanding of the 2020 landscape.

About RSW/US

RSW/US is the nation's leading outsourced business development group that helps marketing agencies find meaningful new business opportunities and get them closer to close. To learn more visit www.rswus.com or call Lee McKnight ( 513-559-3111).

