Marketplace Clicks Selected for the Amazon Advertising Find-a-Partner Directory

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketplace Clicks, advertising specialists for brands selling products on Amazon, announced it has been included in Amazon Advertising's find-a-partner directory. The directory includes agencies that have demonstrated a high level of engagement and proficiency with Amazon Advertising products. Marketplace Clicks is one of 50 agencies that have been named to the directory.

"We are honored to be listed in the directory," said Mike Ziegler, President of Marketplace Clicks. "When we started this agency, our founding principle was to be the best at what we do."

Mike Ziegler began working in the Amazon Advertising space eight years ago as a Senior Product Manager on the Amazon Advertising Sponsored Products team. Mike was part of the Sponsored Products expansion from beta to launch.

Marketplace Clicks manages advertising across eligible Amazon product categories with a highly experienced and skilled team. The company's expert advertising management combines human analysis aided by its proprietary software. Client advertising is never fully turned over to automation.

"Automating the decision-making process limits a brand's performance because of the complexities involved in this ever-evolving space," explained Patricia O'Reilly, co-founder CFO of Marketplace Clicks. "We have so much fun being part of our clients' growth and helping them achieve their goals."

Marketplace Clicks manages advertising on all of the Amazon Advertising products, including Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, Sponsored Display (beta), Sponsored Brands video and display ads (Amazon DSP).

For those interested in learning more about Marketplace clicks or becoming a client, visit www.marketplaceclicks.com.

About Marketplace Clicks

Marketplace Clicks was co-founded in 2014 by former Amazon Advertising Sponsored Products Senior Product Manager Mike Ziegler. We are dedicated to helping brands selling on Amazon further grow through advertising. Cumulative managed ad spend exceeds $100 million for clients ranging from multi-national CPGs to startups. To learn more about Marketplace Clicks, visit www.marketplaceclicks.com.

