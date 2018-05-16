"MLA members are playing a critical and growing role in our communities, and as more responsible lending companies unite around the MLA, we can increase our impact at both the state and federal level," said Nat Hoopes, Executive Director of the MLA. "Whether it is providing more mortgages online, better student loan options to those who are in school and to recent graduates, or helping thin-credit-file borrowers who often struggle to find affordable financing, these new member companies are helping borrowers get access to better financial products so they can pursue their dreams."

ABOUT MLA

MLA, a professional trade association, was formed in 2016. The goals of the Association are to promote a transparent, efficient, and customer-friendly financial system by supporting the responsible growth of marketplace lending, fostering innovation in financial technology, and encouraging sound public policy at the state and federal level. To be eligible to join the association MLA companies must abide by the highest standards of business conduct in providing credit and services to consumers and businesses. For more information about MLA, its members and its membership standards, visit the MLA website at www.marketplacelendingassociation.org.

Note: This week, MLA is hosting a Washington fly-in that will cover a range of topics.

Media Contacts:

Nathaniel Hoopes – Executive Director

Phone: (202) 660 1825

nat.hoopes@marketplacelendingassociation.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketplace-lending-association-announces-nine-new-members-300649227.html

SOURCE Marketplace Lending Association

Related Links

http://www.marketplacelendingassociation.org

