Marketplace Strategy, A Code3 Company Named As Walmart Marketplace Agency Solution Provider

CLEVELAND, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marketplace Strategy, a Code3 Company, can announce it has been named an official Agency Solution Provider of Walmart.com. While Marketplace Strategy, a Code3 Company has worked closely with Walmart.com and its agency partnership team for some time, the team is thrilled to be named among hand-selected agencies.

Walmart aims to ensure its sellers have the resources and expertise necessary to find success on its platform. To do so, in part, Walmart has curated a directory of exclusive and approved solutions providers. Sellers, brands, and retailers can browse tool providers, managed service providers, and agency partners. Here you will find Marketplace Strategy, a Code3 Company named as an agency solution provider. The Marketplace Strategy team is eager to boost client potential and create custom programs designed to reach and surpass goals on Walmart.com.

"Our experience working with our agency partners at Walmart has been rewarding since the beginning." Drew Kraemer, Code3 CEO, said, "As a witness to Walmart's evolution and what it has meant for our clients, we're extremely confident in the future of the channel. Taking our partnership to the next level as an official agency solutions provider is an honor."

About Marketplace Strategy, a Code3 Company

Marketplace Strategy, a Code3 Company, is the commerce division of a leading performance marketing agency that delivers results at the intersection of media, creative and commerce. Our commerce team focuses exclusively on helping brands grow their presence on online marketplaces, predominantly Amazon and Walmart.com.

MPS leverages real intelligence and smart technology to drive strategic performance at scale through our proprietary technology, MPS Insights. MPS uses a holistic, full-funnel approach to grow sales and create an ideal presence for brands. Our fulltime team of experts provide support within all aspects of winning on online marketplaces, including foundational strategy, opportunity analysis, advertising management, in-house creative services for content and design, catalog monitoring and maintenance, as well as the use of an array of proprietary technologies, designed to maximize efficiency and quantify results.

MPS' client portfolio of 70+, managing marketplaces for clients ranging from startups to Fortune 50 companies including: SharkNinja, Brother, StarKist, Utz Quality Foods, Jabra, Staples, Summer Infant, Baggallini, Toshiba, International Paper and many more.

