MarketplacesBuzz Conference: Dubai, UAE | January 22nd-23rd, 2020

Oct 21, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MarketplacesBuzz" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MarketplacesBuzz is a multi-vertical conference, with separate tracks for the auto, real estate and recruitment segments. It also serves horizontal marketplace and classified advertising businesses.
Join senior leaders from across Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa - from auto, real estate, recruitment and horizontal marketplaces as well as investors and suppliers to the industry - at this terrific new two-day event! Network, brainstorm and learn about trends and challenges impacting marketplace and classified ad businesses.
Networking is the heart of MarketplacesBuzz. The floor will be buzzing with your colleagues, old acquaintances and new friends. Find new business partners. Learn about who's doing what. Hear engaging speakers. Meet people you can work with, buy from or sell to.
The Experience
Once you see the keynotes, vertical break-out tracks will focus on strategies, case studies and best practices for automotive, real estate and recruitment marketplaces.
Speakers will come from across the Middle East, but also from Asia, Europe and some from even farther afield. You'll also get insights from:
- Local market leaders and challengers
- Major global classified/marketplace businesses
- Interesting start-ups
- Significant investors in EMEA and Asian classifieds and marketplaces
- International experts in classifieds and marketplaces
Keynote Themes
- The particular challenges of the Middle East
- and other emerging markets
- Facing and embracing disruption
- Strategies of the global marketplace companies
- Moving closer to the transaction
- Finding investment
- Marketing strategies that work
Vertical Tracks
- Middle East/emerging market success stories
- Great business ideas worth replicating
- Asian vs. European business models
- Revenue-building strategies, by vertical
- Smart use of data and technology
- Building customer loyalty
- Managing in challenging environments
The Networking
MarketplacesBuzz brings together terrific, interesting attendees and speakers - from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa and farther afield: marketplaces, international experts, investors and start-ups.
Network with your peers during extensive breaks and at informal evening events. Exchange ideas on topics close to your business in small groups at our moderated expert tables. Book one-on-one meetings through our conference app.
And don't miss our exhibitors in the Deal Center for inspiration and an opportunity to explore technologies and services deployed by market leaders globally.
Speakers
Amad Almsaodi
CEO & Founder
Aqarmap
Ramzi Alqrainy
Chief Technology Officer
OpenSooq
Rabea Ataya
CEO
Bayt
Burak Ertas
CEO
sahibinden.com
Imran Ali Khan
Co-Founder
Zameen
Faith Rothberg
Chief Executive Officer
College Recruiter
Steven Rothberg
Founder
College Recruiter
Fatih Uysal
CEO
Kariyer
Clemens Weitz
CEO
ROAM
