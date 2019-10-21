MarketplacesBuzz Conference: Dubai, UAE | January 22nd-23rd, 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MarketplacesBuzz" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MarketplacesBuzz is a multi-vertical conference, with separate tracks for the auto, real estate and recruitment segments. It also serves horizontal marketplace and classified advertising businesses.

Join senior leaders from across Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa - from auto, real estate, recruitment and horizontal marketplaces as well as investors and suppliers to the industry - at this terrific new two-day event! Network, brainstorm and learn about trends and challenges impacting marketplace and classified ad businesses.

Networking is the heart of MarketplacesBuzz. The floor will be buzzing with your colleagues, old acquaintances and new friends. Find new business partners. Learn about who's doing what. Hear engaging speakers. Meet people you can work with, buy from or sell to.



The Experience

Once you see the keynotes, vertical break-out tracks will focus on strategies, case studies and best practices for automotive, real estate and recruitment marketplaces.

Speakers will come from across the Middle East, but also from Asia, Europe and some from even farther afield. You'll also get insights from:

Local market leaders and challengers

Major global classified/marketplace businesses

Interesting start-ups

Significant investors in EMEA and Asian classifieds and marketplaces

International experts in classifieds and marketplaces

Keynote Themes

The particular challenges of the Middle East

and other emerging markets

Facing and embracing disruption

Strategies of the global marketplace companies

Moving closer to the transaction

Finding investment

Marketing strategies that work

Vertical Tracks

Middle East /emerging market success stories

/emerging market success stories Great business ideas worth replicating

Asian vs. European business models

Revenue-building strategies, by vertical

Smart use of data and technology

Building customer loyalty

Managing in challenging environments

The Networking



MarketplacesBuzz brings together terrific, interesting attendees and speakers - from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa and farther afield: marketplaces, international experts, investors and start-ups.



Network with your peers during extensive breaks and at informal evening events. Exchange ideas on topics close to your business in small groups at our moderated expert tables. Book one-on-one meetings through our conference app.



And don't miss our exhibitors in the Deal Center for inspiration and an opportunity to explore technologies and services deployed by market leaders globally.

Speakers



Amad Almsaodi

CEO & Founder

Aqarmap

Ramzi Alqrainy

Chief Technology Officer

OpenSooq

Rabea Ataya

CEO

Bayt

Burak Ertas

CEO

sahibinden.com

Imran Ali Khan

Co-Founder

Zameen

Faith Rothberg

Chief Executive Officer

College Recruiter

Steven Rothberg

Founder

College Recruiter

Fatih Uysal

CEO

Kariyer

Clemens Weitz

CEO

ROAM

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qs55w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

