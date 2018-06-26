MarketResearch.com Announces Academic Scholarship Winner and Renews Commitment

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketResearch.com has announced the winner of the Market Research Scholarship 2017 in a recent blog posting. The winner's essay is highlighted in the blog:

https://blog.marketresearch.com/marketresearch.com-academic-scholarship-winner-announced

Sarah Schmidt, MRDC's Managing Editor, commented, "As part of her scholarship application, Abbey submitted an essay describing the biggest challenges that market researchers and data scientists face in the future and some potential ways to confront these challenges."

The company is now offering a scholarship for 2018. "As digital platforms continue to grow in size and in importance, we at MarketResearch.com know that younger generations will have the enormous task of improving and advancing the industry of data science…."

More information and the application requirements for the Market Research Scholarship 2018 are included here: https://www.marketresearch.com/scholarship.

According to Academic Account Executive Lisa Raker, "Scholarships are just one way we support students in their career development. Our popular research platform is used by more than 100 top colleges and universities, and it provides students and faculty with the same business-critical research used by professionals around the globe."

About MarketResearch.com

MarketResearch.com is the leading provider of global market intelligence products and services. With research reports from more than 720 top consulting and advisory firms, MarketResearch.com offers instant online access to the world's most extensive database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends. Moreover, MarketResearch.com's Research Specialists have in-depth knowledge of the publishers and the various types of reports in their respective industries and are ready to provide research assistance.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1.440.684.9600

cgangloff@marketresearch.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketresearchcom-announces-academic-scholarship-winner-and-renews-commitment-300672694.html

SOURCE MarketResearch.com

Related Links

http://www.marketresearch.com

